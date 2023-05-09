Screen Shot 2023-05-07 at 1.50.23 PM.png

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said he recognizes that the community would like to publicly thank the Allen Police officer who responded to shots fired and "neutralized" the gunman who killed eight people and injured several others at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon. 

Hank Sibley, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, commended the actions of the Allen Police officer in his response to the shooting, saying, "We are so blessed that an Allen Police officer took the appropriate action, and did what he did when he did it. He undoubtedly saved countless lives. If he had not been there, I think we would have had a much more severe situation."

