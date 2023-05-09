Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said he recognizes that the community would like to publicly thank the Allen Police officer who responded to shots fired and "neutralized" the gunman who killed eight people and injured several others at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon.
Hank Sibley, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, commended the actions of the Allen Police officer in his response to the shooting, saying, "We are so blessed that an Allen Police officer took the appropriate action, and did what he did when he did it. He undoubtedly saved countless lives. If he had not been there, I think we would have had a much more severe situation."
The name of the police officer has not been made public by authorities, Allen Police Chief Harvey said.
"One particular officer distinguished himself in an exemplary manner, demonstrating tremendous bravery when he immediately addressed an attacker that was injuring and murdering innocent victims," Harvey said. "We know our community would like to thank and honor him, however, we are not ready to release the officer's name due to the ongoing investigation, and the officer as also expressed his appreciation for his privacy as he continues to process this tragic event."
Harvey said the investigation has been concluded at the site of the Allen Premium Outlets, and the center has been turned back over to property management. The reopening at the stores at the outlet malls will be determined by the managers and store owners. Approximately 1,100 vehicles were on site at the outlet mall at the time of the shooting.
"We know our Allen community and many, many others are feeling the deep weight of grief from this tragedy, and we are heartbroken for the eight victims that were lost, the others who were wounded, and the hundreds of people who experienced this traumatic event first-hand," Harvey said.
The police chief said authorities will continue to work closely with members of the community who are requesting victim and/or mental health services.
