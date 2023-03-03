As Allen ISD draws closer to repurposing Roundtree and Anderson Elementary Schools, it aims to create a smooth transition for parents and students.
At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Allen ISD Chief Communications Officer David Hicks, Story Elementary Principal Amanda Tabor, Facilities and Maintenance Director Brian Neely and Marion Principal Johnna Walker gave their first campus planning presentation that highlights staff’s progress on the district’s rezoning.
Hicks said that a big push from the district is to focus on creating warm, welcoming campus cultures to allow for a more inviting atmosphere for staff and students.
Since approving the rezoning, the district has communicated with staff at affected schools, letting them know of any staffing changes. Additionally, the early childcare facility named its principal and has been internally hiring staff. Community communication has consisted of reaching out to all affected parents and launching the district’s Eagles on the Move website giving all available information about the district’s rezoning including school locators, FAQs and more.
Tabor told the board that in creating a more welcoming space, teachers received a welcome letter upon being notified that they were transitioning, as well as a goodie bag, Tabor said. Additionally, the district has a Destination Night slated from 4:30-6 p.m. March 16 to allow transferring students and parents a night to acquaint themselves with their new campuses.
Neely told the board that the campus repurposing will be done with minimal effect to students and teachers. As the process wraps up, Neely said the district will communicate with parents on what changes are being made.
To accommodate parents who may have children in the early childcare and elementary schools, the district is staggering its start times. The early childcare classes will begin at 7:30 a.m. while elementary schools will begin at 7:45 a.m.
Transportation will be provided to all students. Plans for the new routes are slated to come out in July.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
