Allen SID.jpg
Courtesy of Allen ISD

As Allen ISD draws closer to repurposing Roundtree and Anderson Elementary Schools, it aims to create a smooth transition for parents and students.

At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Allen ISD Chief Communications Officer David Hicks, Story Elementary Principal Amanda Tabor, Facilities and Maintenance Director Brian Neely and Marion Principal Johnna Walker gave their first campus planning presentation that highlights staff’s progress on the district’s rezoning.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments