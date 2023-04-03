2023 pic.jpg

Lara Utecht is Rountree Elementary's principal. Since 2004, Utecht has served in the education field. Prior to joining Rountree, she was a 6th grade math teacher, campus intervention specialist and assistant principal at Kerr Elementary.  She started her education career at Schrade Middle School in Garland ISD, where she taught 6th, 7th and 8th grade math while coaching 7th and 8th grade girls basketball and track. 

How did you get involved with Allen ISD?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments