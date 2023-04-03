Lara Utecht is Rountree Elementary's principal. Since 2004, Utecht has served in the education field. Prior to joining Rountree, she was a 6th grade math teacher, campus intervention specialist and assistant principal at Kerr Elementary. She started her education career at Schrade Middle School in Garland ISD, where she taught 6th, 7th and 8th grade math while coaching 7th and 8th grade girls basketball and track.
How did you get involved with Allen ISD?
My first position in Allen ISD was as a 6th grade math teacher at Kerr Elementary School in 2008.
What were some of the most memorable moments you’ve had at Rountree?
I always enjoy celebrating with students from handing out their awards they have earned, playing games in their classrooms, or becoming an ice cream sundae when they reached a campus-wide goal. The smiles and excitement from students always bring me back to my why I love education.
Every Friday morning we sing the Rountree Song as a campus. Throughout Allen whenever I meet and see people that have been a part of Rountree, they always tell me how they remember the school song and often begin to break out into the song. What a fun tradition that has carried on for years.
What are you most looking forward to at Allen ISD’s coming early childhood facility?
What a honor I have been given to lead the campus of our youngest learners throughout Allen ISD. I look forward to partnering with teachers, staff, and families in creating a place devoted to creating a love for learning for students and families in their very first years to experience school.
What is most rewarding about being a principal?
The most rewarding part of being a principal is seeing the journey students take as they grow and progress from when they step into the classroom as a kindergartner to promoting to middle school as a 6th grader. This journey allows such a sweet opportunity to see them not only grow academically but mostly importantly as a learner and person.
What challenges have you faced?
As with all educators, the pandemic threw many challenges for students and teachers to face in the way we were giving instruction to the way students needed to learn. My teachers and staff did an amazing job accepting and taking these obstacles head on.
How long have you lived in the Allen area?
21 years.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I always loved visiting my grandparents in Mississippi and experiencing fun in the great outdoors. My fondest memories were when my granddad would take me to ride horses with him.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy reading, fishing with my kids, and rooting on my Red Raiders!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Many may not know that prior to getting into education, I was a banker right out of college. I learned so much from the financial world, but quickly knew my heart was in education.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
