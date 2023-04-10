ShaunYoung--transp01.png

Patrick "O'Shaun" Young is a musician and an audio-visual engineer who has created "folk-based" sheet music arrangements and stories of traditional Celtic, folk, old-time and sea-faring music for over 40 years. He launched the KelticDead Music initiative as a web-based, music-education hobby. 

Tell our readers about yourself. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments