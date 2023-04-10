Patrick "O'Shaun" Young is a musician and an audio-visual engineer who has created "folk-based" sheet music arrangements and stories of traditional Celtic, folk, old-time and sea-faring music for over 40 years. He launched the KelticDead Music initiative as a web-based, music-education hobby.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I am Texas born, a veteran with the Marines during the Vietnam era, and now a retired systems engineer with international travel out of the Defense Industries. I created the concept of the KelticDead Music initiative as a free, web-based, music education resource for folk.
How did KelticDead Music start?
After my service I returned to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the late 1970s, and in the mid 1980s where I hooked up with the Southwest Celtic Music Association and the North Texas Irish Festival organization. That’s where I began writing a column for their newsletter, CEILI, as the KelticDead Music.
What is your favorite instrument to play and why?
As a boy I began collecting and playing a variety of folk tunes and songs using Celtic whistles (six-hole simple flutes) and diatonic harmonicas. I am fast learning how to use the GDAD tuned, bouzouki which is becoming a favorite.
How did you become a musician?
The hobby of collecting tunes and songs for playing with whistles and harmonicas continued and expanded into my military service and throughout my college years, where I later received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Information Systems for web-based, audio-visual support. After hooking up with the SCMA and the NTIF in the 1980s, it was then (with the help of several regional musicians) that I self-taught myself to play and write tunes and songs. I continue to write for the CEILI. The title of the KelticDead Music column refers to finding and collecting Folk, Celtic, Old-Time, and Seafaring music, along with simplified, folk-arranged sheet music, that are now found in cultures and countries throughout the world.
How long have you lived in the area?
My wife and I settled into the Allen community in the late 1990s, and I continued my song-catching hobby with involvements within Celtic and Folk music even after retiring. As an avid believer in the public library system as an essential element of a free society, I became involved in helping the Allen Public Library and community know more about the rich histories and fun of Celtic-Folk music cultures.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
For a time in teenage years it was living and working in the Robson Valley in British Columbia, Canada, where I also gathered the rich music culture found there. That is where I first realized just how wide spread the Celtic-Folk, Old Time, and Seafaring music really was in the world. That’s when I really started my song-catching hobby.
What are your hobbies?
As an engineer, my music and song writing abilities are self-taught, and in the mid-90s I used my skills in web-based, information systems engineering to create web-accessible videos of the tunes and songs (with their stories) in what I call, “Broadsides” after a 16th Century invention that presented music and songs (and stories) on large folded sheets of paper. Broadsides were the early form of newspapers. I brought that concept back into a web-based media format for the KelticDead Music initiative through my website at www.KelticDead.com.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have learned that the stories in traditional folk and Celtic music is firmly connected with the tunes and songs that were created for those events, and that music is the heart and soul of the history of mankind. Celtic-Folk music cultures that have been infused in many countries and in nationalities that you would never expect them to be. Most folk just see me as an old man and "grandpa."
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.