As Allen makes strides toward revitalizing downtown, one major development happening right now is the Allen Public Library’s expansion. To further drive community engagement in the library, located in downtown Allen, plans for the library involve potential overhauls of the children’s area, an outdoor program area and an expansion of the library’s parking lot. Learn more from Jeff Timbs, City of Allen Library Director, about the coming expansion in this week's Community Profile .
How did you get involved with the Allen Public Library?
I was hired in 2008 as Allen’s second library director (Barbara Buehler was the first). Before that, I worked 12 years at the Rowlett Public Library.
What does your role as director entail?
Coordinating library strategy, operations, and staffing to deliver excellent collections, programs, and other services to the people of Allen. This fiscal year (October 2022-September 2023), the library will welcome more than 300,000 visitors, about 50,000 will attend library programs, and circulate more than 1.3 million items.
What can our readers look forward to as the library expands?
Guided by public feedback received since the current facility opened in 2005 as well as surveys conducted in 2021 and 2022, we plan to increase space for library collections, programs, and services. That includes more room for visitors to meet, work, study, and read. It’s great that the people of Allen enjoy and benefit from what we offer and want more. Library patrons can also look forward to a redesigned drive-through book return with automatic check-in.
What's most rewarding about your job?
Connecting the library to the community and the community to the library through a welcoming atmosphere.
What's most challenging?
Primarily day-to-day operational issues in a busy, public-facing facility. Every day in a library can be very different which is both rewarding and challenging.
How long have you lived in the area?
Fifteen years in Allen, a total of 38 years in north Texas.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Spending time with my grandparents.
What are your hobbies?
Listening to music, watching sports, and of course reading, primarily nonfiction and biographies.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
At the age of nine, started on an undefeated boys’ championship basketball team.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
