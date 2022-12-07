Michael Tumulty is the general manager of Watters Creek Village. With 22 years of experience of commercial real estate experience, he works with DuWest Realty to ensure Allen community members have a thriving shopping center.
How did you get involved with Watters Creek?
I joined the team in 2012 as the Senior Property Accountant. I became the General Manager in December 2017.
What programs does Watters Creek have coming this holiday season?
A LOT. Here is everything that happening between now and December 24:
- Santa is here through December 24! Visit Santa’s Village between Village Burger Bar and Beaubeaux’s for photos with the Big Guy.
- Santa Paws, December 12. Four-legged friends will have their own special time to visit Santa from 5-8 p.m. A $5 donation from each visit will go to support Animal Rescue Crusaders (ARC) of Texas.
- Drop & Shop – Thursdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. through December 15. Bring $200 or more in non-grocery store receipts dated on each of these Thursdays, time stamped before 1 p.m., to the Watters Creek Village Management Office and receive a $25 Watters Creek gift card.
- Sounds of the Season – our annual musical collage of seasonal delights. Enjoy performances by local schools, churches and professional musicians for a memorable holiday experience. Our remaining schedule includes:
- Green Elementary Kindness & Compassion Club, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. on the Village Green
- Clark High School Choir, Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Village Green Christmas Tree
- Christmas Wrapped Up and Tied on with Bows by Dr. Maryanne Malone Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7-8 p.m. by the fireplace
- Encore Brass Quintet, Dec. Sundays, 11 & 18, 2 & 3 p.m. at the Village Green Tree
- Merry Tuba Christmas, presented by the Allen Philharmonic – Saturday December 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Tuba players of all ages are welcome to join us for this event. Registration begins at 12 noon next door to Blue House Too at 968 Village Green Drive. Rehearsal begins at 1 p.m. The cost to participants is $10 and music selections will come from "Carols for a Merry TubaChristmas." Songbooks will be available for purchase onsite if the performers do not already own a copy of the music. The musicians will be conducted by Jeff Baker, principal Tuba with the Allen Philharmonic.
- Then, we invite the community to come watch our musicians when they congregate on the Village Green in front of the Tree on Village Green Drive at 2:30 pm to play, filling Watters Creek with the sound of low brass. Spectators are encouraged to sing along with the Christmas carols and holiday favorites. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated, themed tubas.
- Kringle’s Corner – December Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 21, 10 a.m. – noon and 5-7 p.m. For this free come and go event, children ages pre-school through elementary and their parents are welcomed to join us at Blue House Too to make and take a craft activity. Each Wednesday there is a different project to enjoy.
- Grand Menorah Lighting at the Village Green, Friday, December 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Join us on the Green for the fourth annual public Chanukah celebration and Menorah lighting with Chabad of Allen & McKinney. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with arts and crafts, traditional Chanukah foods, lively music, and a grand Menorah Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.
- Watters Creek Village Gives Back
- USMC Toys for Tots through December 12, collection located at 1) Market Street Grocer; 2) Lofts at Watters Creek Leasing Office; and 3) Lion & Crown
- Toys for Texans through December 17, collection located at Chocolate Moonshine (next to the ACO Boutique on the Road)
- Animal Rescue Crusaders through December 24, collection for our furry friends at the Watters Creek Village Management Office.
- Merry Christmas Eve on the Green, a Christmas Eve tradition at Watters Creek! Each year Tangible Grace Fellowship Church brings this event on the Green to Watters Creek Village. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. and is over at about 6:15 p.m. Enjoy a joyful family experience as together, you sing Christmas carols by candlelight and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies. Everyone is invited!
How much commerce does Watters Creek see over the holidays?
No surprise, the holidays are our busiest time of the year. We have an estimated 800,000 shopping visits in November and December each year.
What do you enjoy about Watters Creek?
So much, but especially the walkability of the property and its connection to the Allen and Collin County community.
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved up to the Metroplex from San Antonio in 1998.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Probably when my dad took me to see some movie called "Star Wars" on the day it was released in the summer of 1977. Neither of us had any idea what it was going to be.
What are your hobbies?
Traveling, hiking, tennis, skiing, bowling, going to concerts.
If you were stuck on an island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My puppy Jack, a 6-month-old Aussie.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’m a passionate supporter of a rather obscure Welsh soccer club called Swansea City.
