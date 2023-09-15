Since the first day of school, new armed security officers have taken on their positions at Allen ISD to ensure student safety.
According to Clint Cypert, Allen ISD’s executive director of operations for support services, the rollout has gone well.
Over the summer, the 88th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3, requiring all school campuses to have an armed security officer at every school campus statewide, in addition to other security hardening measures. On July 31, Allen ISD held a special meeting to review the district’s options in ensuring students are safe and that all schools are in compliance with the state.
According to Cypert, the law requires the district to have a security officer that must be a school district police officer, a school resource officer, a certified TCOLE officer employed as security for the district or districts can claim a good cause exception if funding or personnel are unavailable. Districts can implement a school marshal plan, a guardian plan or hire security personnel, which is the path Allen ISD chose, when selecting L&P Global for contracted security.
“We reached out to our partners with the Allen Police Department to see if it was possible to staff all our schools, and like with every other police department, Allen PD is experiencing an officer shortage, so it would be impossible for us to use school resource officers,” Cypert said.
Cypert said if school resource officers become available, the district will revisit its security plan. Currently, the current security company is less expensive than a school resource officer, Cypert added.
“The state didn't do us a whole lot of favors,” he said. “They gave us $15,000 per campus, as well as an increase to the school safety allotment by $0.28 per student, which gave Allen ISD an additional $5,000.”
The district made a budget amendment for the current fiscal year and has allotted more funding for security n the 2024 fiscal year.
“So far, it's been really good,” Cypert said. “L&P has obviously been busy contracting with other districts in the area, but they've been super responsive, and their employees have been doing a great job so far.”
Each year, the district aims to revisit its armed security plan to make the best choice for the district’s safety, Cypert said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
