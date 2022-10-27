Baseball.jpg
Winston Henvey

Kyle Robertson says people see different things in trading cards. Some see value and some just see cards.

Robertson has been collecting and selling trading cards from a young age and has over time developed one of the largest card shows, drawing audiences from around the world.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

