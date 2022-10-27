Kyle Robertson says people see different things in trading cards. Some see value and some just see cards.
Robertson has been collecting and selling trading cards from a young age and has over time developed one of the largest card shows, drawing audiences from around the world.
Getting cards from his aunt as a child, he had built a collection. He said that age 11, somebody offered him money for his cards.
“The guy gave me $40 for them, and that was 1981,” Robertson said. “I thought this was a lot easier and a faster way to make money than mowing yards.”
Getting back into the card business, after his daughter graduated from college, he began his own sports card business and launched the Dallas Card Show.
Running for several years, the show is returning to Allen Nov. 3-6 at the Marriott in Watters Creek for traders, box breakers, buyers and sellers to attend.
“My parents would take me to these card shows, and they didn't get it, but they'd let me look around,” Robertson said. “What I see now is people my age bringing their kids and grandkids to these shows to share that experience with them.”
In addition to being a gathering place for family, friends and other like-minded traders, the shows act as an introduction for children to basic business, accounting and investment experience, Robertson said.
The Dallas Card Show will also host an e-card-nomics class for children to learn about the investment that goes into different sports, trading and game cards.
“I think the opportunities to bring families together and you teach kids a business model, that's one of the great things about it,” Robertson said “There's a lot of opportunity for a lot of people to get into this small business.”
On the opening day, as many as 1,000 traders can often be seen in the hotel lobby making transactions until 4 a.m.
During the pandemic, the economy of cards grew more popular as box breakers, influencers and others began highlighting the value of certain rare cards.
“A lot of people see cards now as an investment,” Robertson said. “They're putting value into cards.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
