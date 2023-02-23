EDC.jpg

For 30 years, the Allen EDC has contributed nearly $50 billion to the community. 

 Courtesy of the HUB

According to a recent release from the city of Allen, the Allen Economic Development Corporation has reached a new milestone in its three decades of service to the community.

Since its inception in 1992, the EDC has brought $46 billion to the local and regional economy while supplying the community with over 18,000 jobs.

