According to a recent release from the city of Allen, the Allen Economic Development Corporation has reached a new milestone in its three decades of service to the community.
Since its inception in 1992, the EDC has brought $46 billion to the local and regional economy while supplying the community with over 18,000 jobs.
Each year, the city hires Insight Research to measure the EDC’s growth on Allen.
Allen EDC also recognized two Allen-based companies for their contribution to the community.
Pushpay, a payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, announced that they will relocate to an office in Allen that will include the corporate headquarters of their subsidiary RESI Media. They plan to create up to 200 jobs in Allen.
Sol-Ark, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of solar and energy storage technology solutions, announced that it will relocate its headquarters to Allen and occupy over 300,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space. They plan to create up to 400 jobs in Allen.
Major growth in Allen begins with former Allen EDC CEO Robert Winningham. Coming from Greenville, South Carolina in 2006, Winningham had been working on an event center for his former city. Then Allen Mayor Stephen Terrell wanted the event center in Allen instead of Greenville.
“I had just arrived in Allen,” Winningham said. “It was about the third week I was there, and he found a brochure on my desk and asked what it was. I told him it was an event center we were working on in Greenville, and he said it belonged in Allen.”
The next day, Winningham called Global Entertainment to ensure Allen became a first alternative if Greenville fell through.
“About three weeks later, I got a call from Global Entertainment and they said the city manager in Greenville didn't want it,” he said.
Following the Allen Event Center’s arrival in the Village at Allen, more developments like the Marriott hotel, Top Golf, Cabela’s and other developments came in.
“You could say the event center sparked a lot of the major attractions in the Village at Allen. One project can literally cascade into other projects,” Winningham said.
Other projects Winningham helped bring to the community include Watters Creek, the Village at Allen, the Cisco Data Center, Andrew's Distributing and One Allen Center, now known as One Bethany’s at Watters Creek.
“There's no question of the EDC's leadership through the years and the work of its volunteers,” Winningham said. “Without their vision, leadership and guidance, we the staff could not do our job. We've been very fortunate to have strong, visionary leadership. EDC staff and city staff have benefited greatly from the volunteer board, and the community has befitted overall.”
Following Winningham, Dan Bowman took over as the new CEO of the Allen EDC.
Projects like the Farm, further development at One Bethany at Watters Creek, Billings Productions, Sloan Corners and more have set Allen up for future economic development.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work in a variety of areas in the corporation,” Bowman said. “It's changed a bit, and now we're working on different projects in 2023 than we were when I started in 2004.”
Looking to the future of Allen’s economy, Bowman says he aims to keep attracting quality developments to the community. Emerging developments like the Farm, Sloan’s Corner and the Allen Gateway Project. Additionally, Bowman expressed interest in revitalizing the downtown district to create something more residents can enjoy for generations to come.
