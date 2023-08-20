Piyush Chintalwar is the founder and CEO of high school-led Toys for Texans. While visiting New York City in 2016, he witnessed several families in need. Chintalwar found his passion helping to ensure families could provide toys and books to their children. See what projects he and his team have completed.
What is Toys for Texans?
Toys for Texans is a regional 501c3 charity organization aiming to provide toys and books to children in need state-wide.
We're completely student led. Our board of directors made up of high school juniors Carson Sheffield, Marc D’Jamoos, Mitul Gouni, and Samir Alam. Our youngest employees are 14 years old.
What are some projects you recently completed?
We recently wrapped up our Little Library program (toysfortexans.org/libraries). Planning, building, painting, and installing these libraries at over 30 locations in DFW, over 6,000 books have been distributed through the program.
The project was entirely managed by highschoolers. With free time on weekends, we built our first prototype at our friend's garage. Once testing it through various weather conditions, we planned an event date to build the remaining 29 units. Over the summer, nearly 150 students collaborated to help us install these libraries in low-income communities. Expected impact of 8,000 individuals in the next five years.
This is going a bit far back, but our primary focus is Christmas. Last December, we wrapped and donated over $50,000 in toys and books! Partnering with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, we identified and helped roughly 500 children that holiday season and hope to double it this year!
What is your role in the organization?
I am the co-founder and CEO of the organization. Along with my executive team — made up of high school students Joshua Vigel, Dacey Yang, Matthew Price, Preetham Manapuri, and more — we manage the organizations revenue and distribution systems, leading a team of 60+ students to coordinate donation drives with businesses, securing partnerships/sponsorships with companies, expanding our school chapters, and streamlining volunteer opportunities for students.
What’s most rewarding about operating your organization?
As a director, I spend the majority of my time working behind-the-scenes. But every chance I get to attend in-person events (building and installing a little library, attending conferences, manning a booth at an event), it's refreshing to see the students and friends which have come to support. Classmates I grew up with to students from cities away, I can truly say we've inspired young minds to take charge and make real change.
What challenges do you face?
This is an easy one: Balance. Most of our team just began their junior year at Allen High School, and I can confirm the heavy workload which comes with it! From school, relationships, and ultimately Toys for Texans, finding a balance is challenging . . . but worth every single moment. The amount of gratification I experienced at our Christmas distribution was unlike any other emotion. Families, children, caseworkers, church-goers, volunteers, and more – all collectively there to contribute and positively impact people in their community was simply incredible. And what made it better? The hundreds of hours we invested into the organization every single week, finally coming together.
How long have you lived in Allen?
Around eight or nine years.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Visiting the corner store for ice-cream with my grandparents each evening. This was back in India.
What are your hobbies?
Designing ANYTHING. From flyers, websites, business cards, brochures, stickers to floor plans and living rooms – I love design.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I was born in India and lived there for 7 years.
