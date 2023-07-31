DeLeon-Julie1.jpg

Allen ISD announced recently that Julie DeLeon has been named as the new principal of Boyd Elementary School. DeLeon aims to empower all students to gain academic success, building a positive campus culture for students and staff, and encouraging collaboration between the school, families and greater community.

DeLeon brings more than a decade of campus leadership experience to Boyd Elementary. She has served as the principal of Evans Elementary since the 2021-2022 school year. Prior to that, she served as the principal of Norton Elementary from 2012 to 2021. DeLeon is also a former assistant principal at Norton Elementary and served as an instructional specialist for several Allen ISD campuses, including Boyd Elementary. Her classroom teaching experience includes stops at Chandler, Kerr, and Vaughan elementary schools, as well as Hart Elementary in Lovejoy ISD.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

