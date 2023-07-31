Allen ISD announced recently that Julie DeLeon has been named as the new principal of Boyd Elementary School. DeLeon aims to empower all students to gain academic success, building a positive campus culture for students and staff, and encouraging collaboration between the school, families and greater community.
DeLeon brings more than a decade of campus leadership experience to Boyd Elementary. She has served as the principal of Evans Elementary since the 2021-2022 school year. Prior to that, she served as the principal of Norton Elementary from 2012 to 2021. DeLeon is also a former assistant principal at Norton Elementary and served as an instructional specialist for several Allen ISD campuses, including Boyd Elementary. Her classroom teaching experience includes stops at Chandler, Kerr, and Vaughan elementary schools, as well as Hart Elementary in Lovejoy ISD.
How did you become a part of Allen ISD?
I was assigned to Allen ISD as part of my student teaching assignment in college. I met one of the principals in town because his son was in the class where I was student teaching, and he eventually hired me to teach at Vaughan Elementary when it was the newest of the five elementary schools in Allen. We thought we were pretty great because our school had the only email system in the district. We had to be reminded to turn our computers on every morning and would run to someone’s room when we sent an email to make sure they had seen it.
What is your favorite part about being in the education field?
I love to see children grow, families thrive, and teachers reach their goals. It is very rewarding to be a small part of making the world a little bit better for the people and communities I serve.
What are you most looking forward to in your new role?
Boyd is one of our most established campuses and a true piece of Allen history. I am thrilled to help write the next chapter of Boyd Elementary and create a new version of a place that has served so many Allen alumni. I want to see Boyd students have opportunities to win and learn how great they can be.
What is one of the more rewarding aspects of your career?
Being a campus principal is the very best job in the world. When I get a hug or a high five from a child who has worked hard to meet a goal and see the pride on their face, when a parent tells me that the environment we have created has made a difference for their child or family, or when a teacher realizes a new level of potential or impact, I am proud to have played a small part. I love being an elementary school principal!
What do you find most challenging?
It can be challenging to find a work/life balance in this field. There is always something more that can be done, and I find it challenging to take time off to allow myself to truly rest and re-energize.
How long have you lived in the area?
My husband and I moved to Allen in 1994 when the only restaurant in town was the old Dairy Queen, and we have been here ever since. We have loved raising our children and being a part of Allen for over 30 years.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I loved traveling to my grandparents’ houses and running around in the fields and down the dirt roads of Missouri. We picked blackberries, climbed trees, and created elaborate plays for our parents. It was a great time to be a little kid.
What are your hobbies?
I make quilts, love to read, and have a big garden where I grow vegetables from seed every year. I spend a lot of time outside tending to my plants and enjoying the sunshine.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I raced dirt bikes when I was in elementary school and traveled all over the state to race. I was also the only girl on the boys soccer team in high school.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
