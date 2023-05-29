The Storehouse of Collin County named longtime volunteer Carol Frye as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year for her dedicated service since 2009. Frye, who has been a volunteer for The Storehouse since its opening day, logged 4,565 hours handling intake forms and data entry.
On April 23, Frye was the guest of honor at The Storehouse’s 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Celebration at Riders Field, where she was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Frisco RoughRiders game.
How did you get involved with The Storehouse of Collin County?
I was attending a meeting for one of the women’s groups at St. Andrew Methodist Church, and our speaker was Sharon Hasley, the wife of our late senior pastor, Robert Hasley. She was talking about starting a food pantry and was looking for volunteers to help. Since I had recently retired and was looking for some way to get involved in the community, I volunteered to be on her committee.
What is your role?
In 2008, I served on the planning board and we spent a year getting the pantry ready to open. Once we opened in 2009, I took on the responsibility of processing the neighbors at our intake table, where we gathered their information for our records. Initially all our records were kept on paper before we converted to storing neighbor data on computers. I also solicited businesses to hold food donation drives, received the donated items, and checked dates and sorted the food donations. In addition to serving on the intake team on food distribution days, I helped fill bags with canned food and sorted produce one evening a week. During COVID-19, we changed from completing our intake process face-to-face with our neighbors to using intake forms which were then processed and entered from our homes. Since 2020, entering neighbor data from the intake forms became my primary role. After each food distribution, I would stop by The Storehouse to pick up the intake papers and divide them among my group of intake volunteers. Once all the neighbor data has been entered in our system, I bring the hard copies back to The Storehouse for filing.
How did it feel to throw the first pitch at the Frisco RoughRiders’ game?
That was an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience! I was extremely nervous, but with some coaching from my son and support from my children and grandchildren, I managed to get off a decent pitch.
What was your reaction when you were named volunteer of the year?
This came as a total surprise to me! I was informed that I was chosen because I had the highest number of volunteer hours of all who volunteer at The Storehouse. I never really calculated the hours and was surprised to know I had volunteered 4,565 hours since 2009. I just continue to volunteer because of how much it means to me to be of service to my community. I am overwhelmed by the recognition and support that I receive from all the staff and volunteers. It is truly an honor to represent The Storehouse.
What is most rewarding about working with The Storehouse?
It has been an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful group of staff and volunteers. They have become like family to me. I am also encouraged by the student volunteers who continue to work beyond their school required hours and then continue to work on breaks from college and summers. It is encouraging to see the young generation being so responsible and kind. It gives me hope for the future.
What are some challenges you face with your role?
The main challenge that I see for intake is just keeping up with the growing numbers. We are now serving 5,000 families per month in the food pantry. I remember on that first day we opened in 2009, we had only one family come! We are going to have to recruit more volunteers to help with data entry. My hope is that we will be able to find ways to process the neighbors’ quickly and more efficiently with the help of technology. Thankfully, I know The Storehouse operations team is working on identifying a solution that can help improve the intake process.
How long have you lived in the area?
I originally moved to Plano in the 1990s. After I lost my husband in 2001 and my three children all graduated from college, left home, and married, I relocated to the west side of Plano closer to St. Andrew.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Since my father was a college professor, we traveled each summer all over the Eastern United States and Canada. There were seven of us crammed into the family car pulling a trailer full of supplies. Each night we pitched our tent, cooked over the campfire or a Coleman stove, and explored the area. We made new friends and visited relatives all along the way.
What are your hobbies?
I love going out to the theater or to restaurants with friends, playing Canasta, doing Jigsaw puzzles, watching birds, playing games with my grandchildren, and spending time with my children.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I have always been very shy and insecure.
