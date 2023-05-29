Profile.JPG

The Storehouse of Collin County named longtime volunteer Carol Frye as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year for her dedicated service since 2009. Frye, who has been a volunteer for The Storehouse since its opening day, logged 4,565 hours handling intake forms and data entry.

On April 23, Frye was the guest of honor at The Storehouse’s 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Celebration at Riders Field, where she was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Frisco RoughRiders game.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments