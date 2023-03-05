A true champion for history, Paula Ross has spent more than 20 years preserving Allen's history and historic areas.
Ross serves as president of the Allen Heritage Guild, which is responsible for the growth and restoration of the Allen Heritage Village, which now includes a steam locomotive engine and a historic barn. Ross and the Allen Heritage Guild's commitment to preserving Allen's history as a growing prairie town has resulted in several notable projects and additions around the city, including the restoration and preservation of the Allen Station Dam, placement of historical markers around Allen and the renovation of the historic St. Mary Baptist Church.
What got you involved in historic preservation?
I’ve always loved history and old buildings. I wanted to get involved in the community. I wanted to ‘make a difference.’
In your 20 years working with the heritage guild, what has been most rewarding?
The grand opening of the Allen Heritage Village.
What challenges have you faced?
Too many to list, but most importantly trying to make the city and those working with it to understand the need to preserve our history right here in Allen.
What are some projects that stand out to you?
The first was the restoration of St. Mary Church. George Anderson was so proud of it! The partnership with the city to open the Depot as a museum also stands out. And of course, the Heritage Village and now the locomotive and caboose! We’ve come a long way!
How do you feel Allen has evolved over the last 20 years?
There are many more people here and many more ‘new things.’ It’s much harder to get support for small groups and projects. Allen is becoming a great city and has always been a great place to live.
How long have you lived in Allen?
I’ve lived in Allen for 45 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I had a playhouse — complete with kitchen area, living room and bunk beds. It was the centerpiece of the neighborhood and I loved playing in it.
What are your hobbies?
I am president of the Allen Heritage Guild!
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
My morning coffee and creamer!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I was terribly shy as a child.
