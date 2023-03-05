Paula Ross.jpg

A true champion for history, Paula Ross has spent more than 20 years preserving Allen's history and historic areas.

Ross serves as president of the Allen Heritage Guild, which is responsible for the growth and restoration of the Allen Heritage Village, which now includes a steam locomotive engine and a historic barn. Ross and the Allen Heritage Guild's commitment to preserving Allen's history as a growing prairie town has resulted in several notable projects and additions around the city, including the restoration and preservation of the Allen Station Dam, placement of historical markers around Allen and the renovation of the historic St. Mary Baptist Church.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

