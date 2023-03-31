From finances to parental advocacy and school safety, Allen ISD officials are keeping their eyes on several bills during the 88th Texas legislature.
At a March 27 Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Allen ISD CFO Brian Carter and Chief Communications Officer David Hicks updated the board on what bills its currently tracking that will affect the district directly.
As the 88th Texas Legislature reaches its halfway point, here are some of the bills Allen ISD has its eyes on.
Senate Bill 3 relates to an increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district and is applicable to residence homesteads. This will limit a school district’s ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of seniors or residents with disabilities, who live on a fixed income. According to Carter, the bill proposes an additional $0.175 increase in homestead exemption, delivering a total $16.5 billion tax relief. To protect districts from a local loss in revenue, the state proposed lowering its recapture, while it’s currently at an all-time-high for Allen due to its current property values. This will allow districts to keep more of their tax dollars.
Senate Bill 4 affects the maximum compressed tax rate of school districts. If passed, it will provide additional tax relief beyond the homestead exemption proposed in SB 3, Carter said. The bill would result in a further reduction in maintenance and operations taxes of $0.073 and will have a total $5.38 billion impact.
Senate Bill 8 relates to public education, including parental rights and public schools’ responsibilities regarding instructional materials and the establishment of an education savings account program, according to the Allen ISD website. Carter said the voucher system currently has more support than in previous sessions.
Senate Bill 9 relates to teacher rights, certification, and compensation, as well as assistance provided by the Texas Education Agency related to teachers. Carter said the district specifically is following possible teacher pay increases.
Senate Bill 10 looks at providing more benefits for retired teachers. According to Carter, the bill proposes having a 13th check allocated for retired teachers living on a fixed income to ensure they are financially stable. The benefits would be provided by the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
Senate Bill 11 aims to strengthen measures for ensuring safety and security in public schools, including measures related to certain student records and truant conduct.
Senate Bill 175 proposes restricting lobbying activities by limiting the amount of public funding districts can use on advocacy. Carter said the state is taking the power of advocacy away from school districts.
House Bill 2 will have a total cost to the state of $17.3 billion and will result in a $0.25 reduction in maintenance and operation taxes. It will also have a 5% cap on residents’ home appraisal value each year.
House Bill 1416 relates to accelerated instruction provided to public school students who fail to achieve satisfactory performance on certain state assessments. The bill, according to Hicks, will correct some issues with House Bill 4545, allowing more flexibility for the required number of hours of tutorials students need to fill, eliminate accelerated learning committees established by HB 4545 and allow students to get on an accelerated education plan if they failed standardized tests over the course of two years.
More information on the legislative session can be found at allenisd.org/Page/64326.
