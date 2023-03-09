The city of Allen is shifting its development code to accommodate its changing economic landscape.
As more residents work from home or take up home occupancies, here are some of the changes passed by the city:
The city approved home occupations in accessory structures to allow residents to have a makers space. Additionally, residents can store their materials and goods outdoors, so long as these items are screened from neighbors. The city has also allowed residents to have only one commercial vehicle on their property. According to City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel, that vehicle cannot exceed 1.5 tons. Lee Battle, Community Enhancement Director with the city of Allen, said the commercial vehicle allowance included modified cars like a pickup truck used for lawn service. However, big box trucks would not be allowed.
While the city’s new allowances serve as a baseline for neighborhoods, Angel confirmed that homeowners associations can enforce more strict policies as they see fit.
Angel said the goal is to allow residents to work from home without evidence of a home occupation.
Another change to the residential development code includes trees. As of last week, trees will now be based on lot size, rather than requiring two trees per lot at a single family home. Additionally, because of the recent influx of emerald ash borer beetles, ash trees are no longer listed as a recommended tree for landscaping.
In addition to residential changes, Allen City Council has also passed development code changes to commercial entities.
Commercial accessory buildings and structures will now be regulated, after council approved setting a limit to accessory structure size and ensuring car ports and other structures do not impede commuters’ ability to park at a storefront. Additionally, parallel parking spots will now have codified dimensions.
The definitions around restaurants have also changed. Terms including “restaurant-cafeteria,” “restaurant-eating place,” and “restaurant-private club” have been consolidated to “dine-in restaurant.” Additionally, drive-in and drive-through restaurants will no longer require onsite dining.
