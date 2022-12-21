Over the course of 2022, the organization has opened three new locations, led students on several educational field trips after a hiatus due to the pandemic, hosted a community-wide spelling bee and reached capacity in its summer programming for the first time in three years.
Courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County has seen a lot of growth this past year.
Shandrieka Ross and Alexsis Phipps, who grew up in the Boys and Girls Club and now serve as youth mentors, spoke on some of the programs offered.
“Some of the programs we do include Money Matters, where we teach (youth) healthy money habits; Smart Moves, which is (physical education) time, where they get to play games, and we teach them life skills,” Ross said. “We also have job fairs for teens and scholarships. We like to help kids get ready for the future. We like to make sure they're pointed in the right direction.”
Some of the organization’s growth includes openings at Smith, Lacie and Harper elementary schools in Princeton, serving a total of six schools, and a new McKinney site that will serve a portion of Frisco ISD.
“We're trying to do way, way more and expand as much as we can,” Ross said.
According to Phipps, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County plans to open another McKinney location five minutes away from its facility on Church Street.
“We're excited," Ross said. "There are a lot of plans for the future.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County started as the McKinney Boys Club in October of 1968 when Henry Shoap organized the clubs. By April 21, 1969, it was incorporated into the Boys Clubs of McKinney, Texas, Inc. Ten years later, girls were admitted to the organization, but it took another seven years for the Club to change its name to Boys and Girls Clubs of McKinney, Inc.
The Boys and Girls Club of Collin County aims to enable all youth, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
