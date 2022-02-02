Warming station list
File photo

The following warming stations will be operational this week:

Collin County

Plano: Salvation Army/Plano Overnight Warming Station – 3528 East 14th Street

McKinney: Salvation Army – 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Denton County

Denton: Emily Fowler Central Library – 502 Oakland Street

The Colony: Hope Community Church – 5204 South Colony Boulevard #200

Lewisville: Salvation Army – 206 West Main Street

Dallas County

Garland: Salvation Army – 451 West Avenue D

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments