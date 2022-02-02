Today

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Low around 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.