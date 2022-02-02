The following warming stations will be operational this week:
Collin County
Plano: Salvation Army/Plano Overnight Warming Station – 3528 East 14th Street
McKinney: Salvation Army – 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
Denton County
Denton: Emily Fowler Central Library – 502 Oakland Street
The Colony: Hope Community Church – 5204 South Colony Boulevard #200
Lewisville: Salvation Army – 206 West Main Street
Dallas County
Garland: Salvation Army – 451 West Avenue D
