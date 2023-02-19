Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of Feb. 19:
Allen Fire department to host lifesaving class
Allen residents are invited to a Stop the Bleed class from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 23 at 310 Century Pkwy.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
Attendees will receive a participation certificate for attending the class. Questions can be directed to Tony Cooper, AFD EMS Specialist, at 214-509-4420 or tcooper@cityofallen.org.
While this class is free of charge, the department said it often sees "no-shows" each month. Registrants are encouraged to cancel their reservation or contact the department to pass their spot on to someone on the waitlist if the registrant can no longer attend.
Collin County Home & Garden Show
The Collin County Home & Garden Show returns to Credit Union of Texas Event Center February 24-26. Admission is free.
Attendees can find everything they need to solve their home and garden projects under one roof.
Event days and times run:
- Friday, February 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allen Philharmonic presents Songs of the Sea
The Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus presents a musical voyage through the sea with its next concert, Songs of the Sea.
On Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., the Allen Symphony Chorus will perform at the Allen Public Library, located at 300 N. Allen Dr. The concert will feature selections from South Pacific that include Bali Hai, A Wonderful Guy and Some Enchanted Evening. Plus, a medley from The Little Mermaid that includes Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World.
North Texas Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls campaign
Held at the North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus in Plano, Empty Bowls brings together food art and music lovers who have a heart for helping our neighbors. From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23, each event attendee will be able to enjoy bowl-friendly fare, prepared by chefs and restaurants from across North Texas, music and live entertainment, as well as an interactive shopping experience and varied silent auction. Each guest will also be able to select a handcrafted bowl made by a local artisan; these tokens serve as a reminder that not everyone has access to a full bowl.
This signature event, now in it’s 23rd year has provided critical funds that support the North Texas community, to date Empty Bowls has helped the NTFB provide access to more than 6.5 million meals.
The HUB to host movie night
Allen’s the HUB invites families for a movie night beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Attendees will get to watch "Despicable Me" while exploring available food options.
The HUB is a family-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and more along with a variety of food and drink options. It is located at 1289 Johnson Road.
