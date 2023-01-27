The University of Texas at Austin has blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its …
Following the ban carried out by universities, some school districts have also followed suit.
Mesquite ISD and its campuses have used TikTok to communicate with its community members since October. The district plans to discontinue its accounts, according to MISD Bilingual Communications Coordinator Brenda Gonzales.
Zoheb Hassanali, assistant communications director for Plano ISD, said that the district does not currently, nor does it plan to utilize TikTok to communicate with its community members.
According to David Hicks, chief communications officer for Allen ISD, the district does not use Tik Tok as a means of communication to its community members.
“Allen ISD has not engaged in any discussions related specifically to TikTok," Hicks said. “However, it’s worth noting that social media sites, including TikTok, are blocked for students who are logged into Allen ISD’s network. This protocol helps reserve the district’s network traffic for coursework and approved online resources.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
