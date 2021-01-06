Elected officials from North Texas have taken to social media to condemn what the Associated Press has described as a “chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power” after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building as lawmakers attempted to certify the results of the presidential election.
The Associated Press reports that a violent mob supportive of President Donald Trump stormed the building Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the presidential election by keeping Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the presidential role.
“The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas masks while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power,” the Associated Press reported.
Among the North Texas elected representatives who spoke out were those who represent Collin and Denton county voters at multiple levels of government.
Republican Rep. Van Taylor (TX-3) praised Capitol Police and first responders in a social media statement that condemned the mob.
“The actions by criminals storming the Capitol are un-American and should be condemned by everyone who loves our nation,” he stated. “God Bless Capitol Police and all first responders. I pray from their safety and America.”
Earlier in the day, Taylor had announced in a statement that he would accept electoral college votes certified by all states.
Rep. Beth Van Duyne, (TX-24), also took to social media Wednesday afternoon to call for an end to the insurrection.
“To everyone storming the People’s House: Stop the violence NOW,” she tweeted. “America is better than this.”
Later that day, Van Duyne released an official statement.
“The violence that occurred in our nation’s capital today is disgusting, abhorrent, and downright un-American,” she stated. “Let me be crystal clear: Every American has a First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but violence and anarchy of any kind will never be tolerated. I condemned the violence that occurred across the country over the summer and I am condemning it again now.”
Van Duyne called for Trump to denounce the violence and to urge rioters to go home.
I’m imploring President Trump to send a clear message by denouncing this sickening violence and continuing to urge every single American causing anarchy and chaos on our streets to go home. (3/5)— Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) January 6, 2021
“We are a nation founded on law and order, and those who seek to threaten public safety should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she stated.
Local representatives who will serve in the 87th session of the Texas Legislature publicly condemned the actions. One of those was Rep. Jeff Leach, a Republican who represents part of Collin County in the Texas House of Representatives. Leach posted multiple calls to arrest those storming the U.S. Capitol building.
“These jackasses are domestic terrorists,” he stated, sharing a video of what was reported to be a scene of conflict inside the Capitol building. “A true threat to our Nation. They must be met with the full weight and force of the law. Arrest and prosecute them all.”
These jackasses are domestic terrorists. A true threat to our Nation. They must be met with the full weight and force of the law. Arrest and prosecute them all. https://t.co/sQE8RChcNJ— Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) January 6, 2021
Texas Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano), also took to twitter to share his thoughts.
“The American people always deserve answers to their questions but violence is unacceptable and has no place in our Republic,” he stated. “We address grievances through dialogue, debate and our courts. Violence does not change minds and is not compatible with liberty. We need to pray for our nation.”
Texas Rep. Jared Patterson, a Republican representing part of Denton County, said he was disgusted by the violence and riots.
“I am praying for my friends who serve in office and who work in D.C.,” Patterson stated. “The president needs to deliver a televised address to encourage this mob to disperse and leave the Capitol building.”
State Representative Tan Parker, (R-Flower Mound), said the nation has no tolerance for the violence.
“We must honor our founding principles and denounce such flagrant attacks on our democracy,” he stated. “I pray for our public safety officers and those working to restore peace throughout our country. May God heal the USA.”
Even some city-level elected officials shared their thoughts, including McKinney Mayor George Fuller, who said those who stormed the capitol were not patriots.
“Those who have stormed the Capitol are not patriots, and the leaders who contributed to the escalation of such insurgence with reckless rhetoric, are not patriots,” Fuller stated. “We are a land of law and order, laws and processes. We should not be what we are seeing. This is a sad day for America and a sad day for every other country that has looked to us as a beacon of democracy and leadership.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.