The Allen Community Band will be performing a free concert on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. in the Lowery Freshman Center Auditorium, located at 368 N. Greenville Avenue, Allen 75002.

With selections from popular stage musicals, the ACB salutes Broadway and its reopening as well as the resuming of live performances all across America. The Band will perform music in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World in Orlando. And with the recent release of Steven Spielberg's, "West Side Story," the ACB will play an encore presentation of its arrangement honoring what has been called the "greatest American musical of all time."

Each year at this concert, the Allen Community Band honors all educators, past and present.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

