The Lovejoy ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor of appointing Jennifer DuPlessis as the Chief Financial Officer.
DuPlessis most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD where she led all of the traditional finance functions, including accounting, budget, financial reporting and payroll, as well as purchasing, warehouse, benefits and an internal tax office. She was responsible for development and ongoing management of a $310 million budget for 25,790 students.
Lovejoy ISD Superintendent of Schools Katie Kordel stated, “We are thrilled to have Dr. DuPlessis joining the Lovejoy ISD team. She has a demonstrated history of increasing organizational effectiveness and financial efficiency. Dr. DuPlessis’s strong leadership will be a valuable asset to Lovejoy ISD.”
DuPlessis has worked in school business and operations for over 20 years. Prior to joining Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, she served as the Executive Director of Operations at Wylie ISD and Director of Operations at Arlington ISD. Duplessis’s educational background includes a BBA and MBA from the University of North Texas in Strategic Management and a PhD from the Soules College of Business at the University of Texas at Tyler.
During her time in Arlington ISD, DuPlessis negotiated service contracts with savings of over $11 million over the contract term. In Arlington ISD, she also was instrumental in the passage of a $663 million dollar bond as well as leading the development of a process for key metric tracking. In her role as Executive Director of Operations at Wylie ISD, DuPlessis handled the settlement and completion of $58 million in hail damage claims while dedicating $22 million in hail damage savings to additional district needs. She also assisted with the passage of a $193.7 million dollar bond and collaborated with student nutrition, purchasing and the district warehouse to decrease inventory and commodity cost while increasing revenue.
DuPlessis serves on the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) and teaches TASBO courses to school finance professionals throughout Texas. She has been an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County College and the University of Phoenix.
Jennifer and her family reside in Murphy. Jennifer and her husband, Eric, have three children and enjoy hiking, soccer and raising livestock.
