As the city of Allen gears up for the start of another fiscal year, Engineering Manager Kevin Bates and Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham presented a series of capital improvement projects coming to Allen over the next five years.
Here are some of the projects presented at an Aug. 1 planning and zoning meeting:
Fire Station 6 is slated to be located at the southwest corner of Ridgeview and Watters. This project will include construction of a new fire station as well as new equipment necessary to operate the station and serve residents in the area. Construction is slated to be complete in 2024. Total cost is expected to be around $14 million.
Through the end of 2023, the city of Allen plans to assess major arterials, boulevards and collector roads for concrete replacement. Estimated costs to rehabilitate key roads is expected to cost $2 million.
Entering Phase II of the Allen Gateway project, the city will install medians for the two roundabouts as well as public art on Allen Drive. Estimated cost will be $1.5 million.
To connect Chelsea Road to US 75, the city plans to put in a four-lane road, extending Ridgeview Drive. Estimated costs are $7 million.
Looking at Allen’s Parks, Meacham presented several redevelopments, improvements and new parks coming to the community.
Spirit Park, located at 1151 Ridgeview Drive, is a regional park that includes baseball and softball fields, a playground, public art, and hike and bike trails will see some improvements this coming fiscal year, as the city installs new softball turf, two multi-use fields, public art and more trails.
Allen’s first dog park, the Bark Yard, will replace Jupiter Park at 510 S Jupiter Road. It’s slated to open spring 2024.
In the fall of 2023, the city of Allen will hold a kickoff meeting to begin discussions with residents about redeveloping Ford Park. After garnering resident input on what they would like to see, the city will launch phase 1 of construction in early 2024.
As shades at local playgrounds wear from sun and weather exposure, the city plans to add new shading to Green Park and Lost Creek Park this coming fiscal year.
Molsen Farm is slated to be a new major park development in Allen, spanning over 50 acres along Jupiter Road from the southern border of Allen to McDermott Road.
The project will consist of multiple construction phases. Phase 1 will begin at the site's southern portion by fall 2023, including the main entry, circular parking lot, and trailhead, which takes visitors through the restored Blackland prairie and preserved Pecan tree grove before connecting to the Rowlett Creek Trail System. This will connect to Oak Point Nature Preserve in Plano, Meacham said.
Allen’s oldest playground is also slated to see a facelift as it undergoes playground improvements, new turf and acquires a new splashpad.
