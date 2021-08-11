Allen police responded to an alleged aggravated robbery at a Walmart store in the 700 block of West Exchange Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities are connecting the incident to two suspects, 22-year-old Ahmed White and 32-year-old Christina Falkner, who allegedly made contact through their mobile phones over the duration of the incident.
According to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media, White took two electric drills, placed them into his backpack and wielded a machete. Documents state that when a loss prevention officer (LFO) confronted White upon his exit from the store, White made a threatening gesture with the machete while saying, "Don't be running up on me like that, back up."
“[The LFO], who had not previously seen the machete, felt threatened and feared that Ahmed would use the machete to assault him,” the report said. “At this point, [the LFO] stopped confronting Ahmed and called 911.”
While police are saying both defendants were in the store and in close communication with each other, there is no indication from the incident report that Falkner acted in a threatening manner or directly stole any items. Nonetheless, Ahmed and Falkner are currently being held in Collin County Jail for one count of aggravated robbery on a $35,000 and $15,000 bond, respectively. Probable cause affidavits for both defendants were signed by a magistrate on Friday.
Falkner’s attorney of record, John Schomburger, did not provide comment. As of press time, White’s attorney of record, Donny Perales, could not be reached.
