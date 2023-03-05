Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. March 10 to hear John Stork.
Born and raised on the coastal plains of Texas, Jon Stork has been singing and playing his guitar since his early teens. He weaves in multiple genres as he tells stories through song. The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Road.
City of Allen hosts hiring event
Fast-track your job search at a "one-and-done" hiring event hosted by Allen Parks and Recreation. The city aims to interview for more than 70 seasonal and part-time positions and is ready to extend job offers on the spot.
The event is slated for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 11 at Allen Senior Recreation Center. Learn more at LifeInAllen.org/Hiring.
Library to host superhero day
Families are invited to dress as their favorite superhero or villain at the Allen Public Library and enjoy superhero crafts and activities.
The event is slated for 3-4 p.m. March 7 at the Allen Public Library.
Local author talks transportation history
The Allen Public Library invites community members to learn about former regional transportation routes and how they evolved. Robin Cole-Jett, author of "Traveling History Up the Cattle Trails: A Road Tripper's Guide to the Cattle Roads of the Southwest," will take attendees on a journey through Texas history.
This event is free to attend and is slated for 7:30 p.m. March 9.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.