ALLEN USA

The fireworks are perhaps the biggest attraction at one of the biggest parties in DFW, the Market Street Allen USA Celebration. 

 Photo courtesy of Tim Dentler

The city of Allen's largest Independence Day celebration is returning next month. 

The Market Street Allen USA Celebration will see a continuation of a long-enjoyed tradition in the city. Here is what we know so far about the 2022 iteration of the event. 

When and where is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, June 25 at Celebration Park in Allen. Festivities will kick off at 7 p.m., with a firework show scheduled for 9:30 p.m. 

Who is performing this year?

That information will be released by the city on Wednesday, May 25, exactly one month before the event. 

Previous Allen USA events have included performances by Grammy-winning a capella pop group Pentatonix, 1980s pop rock stalwarts The Bangles, former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald and more. 

Is there any other information?

Not much else has been revealed about the event at this time, and won't be until the May 25 announcement. 

Still, information about the event, including an FAQ and a rundown of previous Allen USA installments can be found online at www.allenusa.org.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments