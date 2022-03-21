FRISCO, Texas — In February, Market Street and Mrs Baird’s Bread joined forces to recognize the winning teachers under the new North Texas Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.
Since the program launched in November of 2021, dozens of nominations have poured in from students and families across the DFW area explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
Congratulations to the winners from December 2021: Ashley Williams of Marion Elementary (Allen ISD), Kam Jackson of Scroggins Middle School (Frisco ISD) and Chad Huddleston of McKinney Boyd High School (McKinney ISD).
Congratulations to the winners from January 2022: Meredith Anderson of Green Elementary School (Allen ISD), Cynthia Martinez of Trent Middle School (Frisco ISD) and Julianna Murray of Rock Hill High School (Prosper ISD).
“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this inaugural round of winners for the new North Texas Teachers on the Rise program,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family (Market Street). “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”
“We have had a tremendous start to the North Texas Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director for Mrs Baird’s. “Through these nominations, we have heard some amazing testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”
Winning teachers receive a $100 Market Street gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.