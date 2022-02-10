Allen residents will have a chance to elect two City Council members in May.
On Tuesday, the Allen City Council approved calling a general election for May 7 that allows residents to select who will represent places 4 and 6 on the council. The election will come as part of a joint election comprising 37 entities, including Collin County and Allen ISD.
According to a city memo, the Collin County Elections Administrator estimates that the city of Allen’s portion of the joint election will amount to about $57,240.
Early voting will begin April 25 and run through May 3.
The first day to file for a place on the ballot was Jan. 19. The last day to file will be Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
According to City Secretary Shelley George, as of Wednesday, Councilman Chris Schulmeister had filed for re-election to the Place 4 spot and did not have an opponent.
Also as of Wednesday, three people had filed to run for City Council Place 6: Nathan Polsky, Srini Raghavan and Ben Trahan.
Allen ISD will also be holding a May 7 election to allow voters to select representatives on its Board of Trustees. Voters will select representatives for places 2, 4 and 5.
As of Wednesday, the Allen ISD website reflected that two people had filed to run for Place 2: Sam Abiog and Bill Parker.
Also as of Wednesday, two had filed to run for Place 4: Joe Boylan and Incumbent Amy Gnadt.
Three people had filed to run for Place 5 as of Wednesday: Elle Holland, Snober Lakhani and Incumbent Kelley Rowley.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote for the election.
