Baine Brooks
File photo by Garrett Gravley

A reception and ceremony will be hosted in honor of outgoing Allen Mayor Pro Tem Baine Brooks on Tuesday, May 24. 

The events will also recognize the victors of Allen's May 2022 election, Place 4 incumbent Chris Schulmeister and Brooks' newly elected Place 6 successor, Ben Trahan. 

Following the reception and ceremony, Schulmeister and Trahan will take their oaths of office in a regularly scheduled Allen City Council meeting. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

