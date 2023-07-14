Allen will soon see a new collision center on US 75.
At a July 11 Allen City Council meeting, Hailey Angel presented a proposal for a collision repair center in Allen near McDermott and Southbound US 75.
According to Angel, the area was previously zoned commercial office to allow medical uses on the property. However, the proposed medical offices did not pan out. Looking to the zoning allowed on the property in 1994, the property allowed some special uses including auto repair.
Primary concerns with city staff and the planning and zoning commission included possible installation of bay doors and outdoor storage of cars. Staff believed it could take away from the otherwise clean look of the highway, Angel said.
“We know US 75 is one of our front doors, and we wanted to work out all of the details with staff to see how this could work,” Angel added.
However, after working with the property owner, Angel said staff agreed to have outdoor car storage on the east side of the property, along US 75. An eight-foot masonry screening wall and refreshed landscaping would block commuters’ views of the car while maintaining the corridor’s aesthetic. Angel said the position, landscaping and wall would make it difficult for drivers to view while travelling down US 75.
“When you’re driving on 75, you aren’t really looking 90 degrees out your window,” she said.
Allen City Council member Tommy Baril said while he had concerns over the proposed collision center taking away from the 75 corridor’s carefully cultivated look, after understanding what was proposed for screening and landscaping, he was more at ease with the proposed development.
Neighboring businesses and two community members expressed favor for the proposed collision center. The development was passed unanimously.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.