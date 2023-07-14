collisions.png

The Allen Collision Repair is slated to be located off US-75 and Motor Sport Court

Allen will soon see a new collision center on US 75.

At a July 11 Allen City Council meeting, Hailey Angel presented a proposal for a collision repair center in Allen near McDermott and Southbound US 75.

