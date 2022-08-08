Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
How did you get involved in economic development?
When I worked for Lee, I handled all his projects in 21 counties in southern Indiana. I worked with economic development offices across southern Indiana. I worked on federally funded projects and worked to get state funds. I was a liaison. When Lee announced in 1998 that he wasn't running for reelection, I decided to come home to Texas. I grew up in Richardson and graduated from the University of North Texas. I came home to Greenville. They had an opening for the Greenville EDC. That's how I got into doing economic development at the local level.
What are some key projects you've seen throughout your career.
So many. In Greenville, the most signature one was the redevelopment of an eight-story office building in the center of the county square in Greenville. It was built in 1928 and was empty for eight years. It was really kind of dilapidated. We were able to renovate it and filled it up with various government agencies from the state, county and city. Today it's a beacon for downtown Greenville. In Allen, I worked on finishing up Watters Creek and all the retail development on Stacy Road — about 700,000 square-feet of retail while I was there, then the Cisco Data Center — that won an award for the best economic development project in the state. I think that was in 2011. I also helped bring the Allen Event Center and Cabella's to Allen. In Prosper, the biggest project we worked on was Blue Star, we worked on with Jerry Jones' mixed use and retail development at Preston Road and Highway 380. It recently opened the year before last. That's about 800 acres. In Carrollton, I'm immersed in some big projects — mainly Trinity Mills Station which is a big mixed-use development at George Bush Tollway and I-35.
How has your experience as a swim coach helped your economic development career?
That career really helped my economic development. You're trying to motivate and persuade your athletes to perform at their best level. In economic development, you're persuading developers and companies to come to your community. You're trying to persuade residents and City Council to support the project, so there's a lot of persuasive skills and coaching that you use, as well as goal setting. You're constantly trying to win. You're trying to win projects. It's like trying to win races, and you're having to keep the big picture in mind. I think there are a lot of similarities between professions.
Who have you trained?
I trained Leigh Ann Fetter back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Leigh Ann had the American record in the 50 free. I helped train her. I was the senior coach. I was the main assistant and worked with her every morning. She and I are still friends. She's a coach now in San Antonio.
I got two Olympians into the sport when they were young, Caroline Burckle, who was a silver medalist in 2008 and her younger brother, Clark Burckle. He didn't medal, but he swam in the 2012 Olympics. I've also had numerous state and national champions in Indiana and Texas. I've been fortunate to have a good coaching career.
Where have you trained these athletes?
I coached in the City of Richardson Swim Team. Then I coached for a while in Long Island, New York while I worked at an ad agency in New York City. I would coach in the evenings and on the weekends. Then I coached these Olympians in Louisville, Kentucky. I also coached a little in Greenville, Texas while I worked Economic Development there. That was where I last coached. I actually had a top 16 in the nation kid while I coached there.
What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a coach?
The relationships. I still stay in touch with many of my swimmers. I think the relationships are the No. 1 thing. I still stay in touch with my students who are now in their 20s, 30s and 40s. That's been rewarding, to talk with them. Many of them are moms and dads now, and their kids are swimming.
How long have you lived in Allen?
Since 2006.
What are your hobbies?
My hobby is my family. If I don't work, I'm with my family. Reed is 14, and he's entering ninth grade at Lowrey Freshman Center, and my stepson is an Allen High School graduate, class of 2014. I need to start swimming again.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
Diet Dr. Pepper.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I don't know that a lot of people would believe that I was a high school All-American swimmer at Richardson High School. It was on a relay, so it wasn't individual, but it was a really fast relay.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.