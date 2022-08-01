Carl Hu is one of 18 interns selected by the University of North Texas Scripps Howard Foundation to work at media outlets across the state. For his internship, Hu has been writing news stories for The Allen American at Star Local Media.
That includes covering community difference-makers with a story on the the Allen Public Library's VolunTeens, highlighting artists through his profile on the Allen Philharmonic, and keeping the community informed of new public safety developments with a story about the latest technology coming to the Allen Police Department.
This internship is a special one for the Allen American, which did a story on Hu back in 2017 when he won a Young Writers Award as a student at Story Elementary.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Hi! I'm Carl Hu. I'm a junior at Allen High School. I'm also an intern at the Allen American at Star Local Media — you may have come across some of my articles and been like, "Who's this guy?" Don't worry, I end on Aug. 9! Anyway, I've been interested in writing for as long as I remember, more specifically creative writing. It was actually not until recently that I shifted over to journalistic writing, but I've really enjoyed it! I'm grateful to everybody in the newsroom who has been making my internship a great experience.
What is your earliest writing-related memory?
In second grade, we'd always have some time set aside in homeroom for free writing. What I remember about it is that there was always this super calming music that would play in the background, and it always created a great ambience. I can hear it now. It brings me to a better place. Mrs. Steele, please tell me what music you played!
What kind of stories do you like to write?
I came into this internship without having a beat, and now I still don't really have one. However, I know that I enjoy writing features rather than news. I've found that I have a vein in exploring little niches of Allen and bringing exposure to organizations like the VolunTeens at the Allen Public Library, and it always makes me happy to hear people's positive reactions to that.
What made you want to explore the journalism field?
What are you planning to do after high school?
What extracurriculars are you involved with?
What do you do in your free time?
Do you have a favorite movie?
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I had to go digging through my Spotify playlists for this one... it would probably be something like "Classical Gas" by Mason Williams. It's a catchy yet simple tune, and it's got a bit of a drive to it.
What inspires you?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.