Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity.
What inspired you to tell your father’s story?
Everyone that knew my dad, Rick Collins, was inspired by his courage, resiliency, and positive attitude. He lived an extraordinary life that can benefit so many others, and I wanted to put his life into words through my eyes where I had the fortune of a front row seat watching with amazement.
What is your book about?
My dad lived most of his life in the Allen area and "Run to the Fire" outlines a playbook for life with how to handle adversity. Rick Collins lived a life of service and sacrifice with humility, love and positivity rarely seen. The book outlines his catastrophic injuries suffered in the Vietnam War resulting in amputation and malaria, setback with himself getting run over in a vehicle by a bus, losing his first wife, son and mother-in-law in another tragic car accident, and somehow getting back up to live a full life. It is an inspirational self-help book that can benefit so many. And the title "Run to the Fire" comes from his heroic act in the Summer of 1978 near Allen where he, as an amputee, ran to a vehicle fire where an unconscious teenage girl was trapped inside. He was able to break her loose and drag her to safety where she miraculously survived. He never hesitated to running to the fire of life’s challenges, mentoring adults and coaching kids in Allen, and this book tells how he did this over years and years. He was my “Captain Comeback” and a hero to so many, including Roger Staubach who wrote the foreword of the book which will be found at www.runtothefire.me or on Amazon.
How long have you been a writer?
This is the first book that I have written.
How did you get into the pharmaceutical industry?
I spent my entire childhood in and out of hospitals and doctors offices with my dad and was inspired to be part of the medical community by providing therapies that could improve patient lives. I’ve been fortunate to spend my entire career thus far in healthcare.
What was your time like as a Lovejoy ISD trustee?
It was an absolute honor to serve in a capacity that shaped the strategy for developing centers of excellence in academics, fine arts and athletics through the infancy years of secondary education in the district. The teachers, coaches, students and community were amazing to partner with over twelve years and I will forever cherish my time with the team of leaders that worked to make decisions putting kids first.
How long have you lived in the area?
We moved to Allen/Lucas in 1976 where I grew up going to Lovejoy Elementary, Ford Middle School and graduated from Allen High School. I moved my family back to the area in 2008.
How did you get into the Allen HS Athletic Hall of Honor?
That is a great question! Fortunately for me I had amazing coaches and teammates that I loved to compete with.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I enjoy watching my kids and their teammates compete in football and volleyball at their universities and high school. Traveling and fishing when possible are things I really enjoy also.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My family.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’m scared of roller coasters but enjoy seeing and catching snakes.
