Chad_Head_Large_Version_480x480 (1).jpg

Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life.  His new book will be released Oct. 15.  It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. 

What inspired you to tell your father’s story?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments