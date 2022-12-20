Jordan Dutton is the head athletic trainer for the Allen Americans. Since attending a meet and greet fan event in 2009, Dutton has journeyed with the Allen Americans to his current position.
What inspired you to become an athletic trainer?
I have always had a passion for sports and especially hockey. When I realized I obviously wasn’t going to be a professional athlete, I wanted to find a way to be involved and contribute to the team. My junior year of high school, I started working as a student athletic trainer with Plano Senior High School learning about the medical side of sports and how athletic trainers play such an important role in amateur and professional sports. I immediately wanted to be more involved, and it grew into a passion ever since. It has taken me from high school, NCAA Division I athletics, and now into professional sports.
How did you get involved with the Allen Americans?
It actually started completely by surprise, I was at the first ever team meet and greet fan event in 2009, and from that I inquired about being a student athletic trainer for the team. The then athletic trainer allowed me to shadow and help out on game days, and the memories began you could say! I began helping out the team on and off from 2009-2016 and was lucky to be a part of three championship teams with the organization. I have met a lot of good people and stayed in close contact with the team over the years, and when the job came open after I graduated from school, I was lucky enough to get hired. Going on my fourth year I have definitely enjoyed every minute of it!
What has been the most rewarding moment of your career?
Any athletic trainer will tell you one of the most rewarding parts of the job is helping your athletes succeed and achieve the goals they set out for themselves. Anytime you can help contribute to that, make them better and especially get them back to activity after an injury gives you a major sense of satisfaction. Knowing that you’re making a difference not only with the team, but their lives as well. Championships are unforgettable, and it's the goal every sports team at any level strives for every year, but the people you meet, the difference you make, and the memories you create are to me the most rewarding.
What challenges have you faced?
Overall, just learning how to be on my own as an athletic trainer and time management. One of my biggest mentors told me once, that you will learn more in your first year post school than you learned in the 4-6 years you actually went to school, and it's one of the biggest pieces of advice I now use with current athletic training students. Learning how to take what you’ve learned and apply it to the real world is one of the biggest challenges in any profession.
What advice would you have for emerging athletic trainers?
Never be afraid to listen and learn, no matter how long you have been doing it, or what level of sports you’re in. The moment you think you know it all is the moment in my mind where you begin to fail. Take every experience as a learning opportunity, in this profession sometimes you will get it wrong, and sometimes you’ll get it right, but the most important thing is that you never stop learning, sharpening your craft and always be willing to challenge yourself.
How long have you lived/worked in the area?
I have lived in the Allen/DFW area for 15 years now, and it's amazing to see the growth!
What is your favorite childhood memory?
When my dad and mom took me and my little brother to our first hockey game in Shreveport, Louisiana, with the Shreveport Mudbugs when they were members of the WPHL. Growing up in East Texas hockey was never heard of or was even a thing, and I had no idea what it was. But since that first game it’s a sport I’ve been hooked ever since!
What are your hobbies?
I love relaxing and listening to music. I am a big traveler so in the off-season when I have the time I love going up to the mountains in Montana as my little get away to enjoy the scenery, hiking, etc. I am also very big into scenery photography.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Definitely my dog Waylon, cause I’ll need someone to talk to. Honestly sometimes being by yourself on a deserted island with peace and quiet doesn’t sound too bad!
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I unfortunately have no relation or ties with the Dutton’s on the TV Show, “Yellowstone”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.