Julia Herrod is the face behind the Allen Americans’ social media. Since 2021, she has helped the Americans grow their audience and build a stronger culture around Allen’s local sports team.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I graduated from Baylor University in May of 2021 where I majored in Marketing with an emphasis in Sports, Strategy & Sales (S3). I have been working with the Allen Americans for almost two years now.
How did you get involved with the Allen Americans?
I actually interned with the team Summer of 2020 for course credit. A classmate mentioned the internship program with the team. Summer 2020 was during the pandemic and at one point it was our president at the time, two other interns (also from Baylor), and myself. When I was applying for jobs Spring 2021, my supervisor during my internship encouraged me to apply to work for the team full time and now here I am.
What’s it like running the team’s TikTok?
Tik Tok has grown over the past few years, and it is a great way to reach a broader audience. Running it has been a lot of fun. I always like to see what is trending among other teams and try to do something similar. The team gets really involved in it, (especially when it comes to teasing another teammate) and it has been fun seeing their personalities grow from the start of the season to now.
What’s most rewarding about your role?
The most rewarding part about my role is seeing everything come together. I work with several dance studios in the area and after months of working with the instructors, I love seeing the final performance on the ice. For the groups I work with, it is awesome to see little kids' faces light up if they are high-fiving the players or getting to take a photo on ice post game.
What are some challenges you face?
The DFW sports market is huge for competition, especially with an NHL hockey team about 30 miles from here.
How long have you lived in the area?
I am originally from the Dallas area, so I have been here most of my life.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Every year when I was in elementary school, my family would take a week long trip to South Padre Island. I remember running into the ocean with my siblings and cousins to go boogie boarding. I actually went back to South Padre Island in 2020 with my family and childhood best friends and stayed in the same house I grew up going to.
What are your hobbies?
I can be found on nice days walking on the Katy Trail. I also enjoy exploring new restaurants with friends.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s something you could not live without?
Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. I always need to have caffeine and these are my go to games days to help me function.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am the most uncoordinated person ever, but somehow managed to get up the second time I wake surfed.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.