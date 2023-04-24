Cheryl Nygaard is a longtime volunteer of All Community Outreach. She was born in Vancouver, Canada where she lived until she and her husband and moved to Texas for a job opportunity in 2001. Nygaard worked as a Corporate IT trainer until she retired in 2017. After selling their house in Wylie, Nygaard and her husband moved to Allen in 2017. Nygaard said she wanted to volunteer to help others, stay active, and meet people.
How did you get involved with All Community Outreach?
I knew of the ACO store at Watters Creek.
What's your role? Food Pantry volunteer.
I receive food donations sort and stock them.
What's most rewarding about your role?
The amazing people I volunteer with.
What's most challenging?
Understaffed days.
How would you encourage more residents to volunteer?
Come and meet people, be physically active, and do good for the community.
How long have you lived in the area?
Six years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Going to the beach with my parents.
What are your hobbies?
Traveling, reading and walking.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what's one thing you could not live without?
Books.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.