On May 7, Allen voters will pick from a slate of candidates for Allen City Council’s Places 4 and 6 seats.
The race for the former seat is narrowed down to two candidates: incumbent Councilman Chris Schulmeister, and challenger Nathan Polsky. Because Mayor Pro Tem and Place 6 incumbent Baine Brooks will be ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits, this election will determine whether his successor is Srini Raghavan or Ben Trahan.
Polling locations and sample ballots are available online at t.ly/uWm_.
The Allen American reached out to each candidate, asking them questions pertaining to issues facing the town. Their responses are below.
Place 4
Place 4 candidate Nathan Polsky could not be reached for the Q&A.
Chris Schulmeister (incumbent)
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Two of the most pressing issues facing the city include:
- Making sure we are in a position to adequately invest and fund the aging infrastructure in our city. From roads to water and wastewater lines, this will become a major issue/investment as parts of our city age. It has been a priority of mine while on council to create a long-term plan that identifies what those needs are and how we will fund them going forward. Over the past two years, council worked to complete an updated strategic plan. Part of that plan provides for a comprehensive approach to addressing this issue. As your councilman, I do not seek short-term accolades while jeopardizing the long-term needs of the city.
- The development of the 121 corridor, if done correctly, will provide the commercial tax base necessary to fund future needs. It will also provide us the greatest opportunity to lower taxes on homeowners in Allen. We must get this right. We have great momentum with the recent groundbreaking of The Farm, a 135-acre development at the corner of Alma and 121.
What are your thoughts about the term limit stipulations that are in the City Charter, and what are your thoughts on Allen voters turning down propositions in November 2021 that would have increased a councilmember's maximum tenure?
I support term limits, but do not believe the term limits recently passed are in the best interest of our city. They are much more restrictive than any city in Collin County. We should have term limits that put us on equal footing with our neighboring cities, including Plano, Frisco and McKinney. Unfortunately, that will not be the case.
As a member of the Regional Transportation Council (RTC), a group that consists of 14 counties (including Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties) and 160 cities, I have come to realize the importance of having a voice at the regional table. Allen’s term limits will negatively impact our influence on RTC and the North Central Texas Council of Governments. These organizations are the funding mechanism for transportation funds in our region. Allen has received millions of dollars over the years. Leadership roles on these boards usually are achieved after years of service.
Having said all that, the proposition did go to the voters of Allen and they voted against increasing term limits. Time will tell if it will prove successful for our city.
In your opinion, is the city government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes, I believe we are good stewards and the city is transparent. The city of Allen has a long history of lowering the tax rate. When compared to neighboring cities, our tax rate sits among the lowest. Taking it further, when looking at the water and wastewater rates Allen charges in addition to having the lowest debt per capita, I would argue we are one of the most fiscally sound and affordable cities to live in. Since elected to council in 2019, I voted to reduce the property tax rate every year. Each year brings different challenges and opportunities. Escalating home values and high inflation rates are two of our current challenges. We must take these in to account as we work to carefully balance the necessary set of services and reach a tax rate that allows us to do so. The balance of services include: public safety, water, wastewater, parks, streets, food inspection, business development and more. Additionally, Allen has made strides in growing the commercial base but there still remain opportunities. If we effectively manage our final phase of build-out, which is primarily the development on approximately 900 acres along the 121 corridor, even further tax relief can be realized by our residents.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Past city leaders have effectively and successfully guided us through many years of rapid population growth and expansion while always working to sustain that small town feel. That success is why I have called Allen home for over 35 years. My wife and I first moved here in 1984 because we believed it was a great place to live and raise a family. I believe that is still the case today.
It has been a priority of mine to continue the tradition of a “small town feel.” We are a city of approximately 27 square miles with one high school and best-in-class amenities and city services. Families and businesses want to be here because of that. I am committed to seeing that new and existing economic development in our city is always tailored as a family-friendly destination location where people feel a sense of community. I also recognize the growing diversity in our city and make every effort to see that we are inclusive in all that we do. Partnerships that the city has with AISD and the Allen/Fairview Chamber creates what I believe to be a “One Allen” spirit that resonates throughout our entire city.
What would you like to see in Downtown Allen?
This is an exciting topic! A new comprehensive plan for downtown Allen was a priority of mine when first elected to Council in 2019. We formed a Downtown Steering Committee (DSC) that has been all over town leading planning workshops and town halls. In addition, surveys were completed. Thousands of residents have been engaged in this process. The DSC also purposely reached out to the stakeholders – people that live near downtown as well as businesses and property owners in the area.
It is not so much what I want for Downtown Allen, but rather what do the people of Allen want. I hear from many residents that they want Downtown to be unique and a destination location. There is a call for preserving our history as well as creating an arts district in the area. I am pleased with the progress made by the DSC team and the exceptional effort they made to make this a community wide initiative. I look forward to seeing what will be brought forward.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I am a longtime resident and community advocate that has served this city in many different capacities over the years. Prior to being elected to City Council in 2019, I served on the Allen Economic Development Board for three years and the Community Development Board for five. I also served as the chair of the Finance Sub-Committee for the 2016 Capital Improvement Bond Program. I currently represent the city of Allen on the Regional Transportation Council, an organization that addresses the transportation needs of North Texas. I have leveraged my professional career in Strategic and Financial Planning in these roles. Outside of city government, I served on the Board of All Community Outreach (ACO) for six years, two as president, and I am a proud member of the Allen Sunrise Rotary Club and First United Methodist Church of Allen. I have deep roots here in this city.
A hallmark of my community service throughout the years has been listening to residents and developing personal relationships with the residents of the city, community and business leaders, city staff and volunteers at various organizations. All of this is done in an effort to understand the needs and issues of the community.
I have lived here practically my entire adult life. I am fully vested in this community. I consider it a great honor to serve the people of Allen as their City Council representative. I never take it for granted. I have always made it a priority to be fair and respectful to each and every person and to be a voice for all the people of Allen.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Allen residents to remember you?
I would like to be remembered as a person that researched, studied and had command of the issues coming before City Council and made every effort to see that others understood why I made the decisions I made as a councilmember. I was a person who made transparency a priority and I always made myself available to every resident. I was a person who listened and treated everyone in our city with respect and dignity and let them know their voices mattered. More than all that, I want people to remember me as a person who loved the city of Allen, appreciated the leaders that went before me, and it was evident in all I did, not just as a councilmember, but with all my service to the city. I am proud of this city and proud to call it my home.
Place 6
Srini Raghavan
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
The greatest need currently is the spending restraint. Just because the City Council approves expenditures in the annual budget, it isn’t necessary to execute contracts on discretionary projects when economic conditions argue against the expenditure. For instance, the council approved contracts on a multi-million-dollar roundabout project at Central Expressway and Allen Drive. This was imprudent at a time when construction costs and inflation are at record levels and assumes that taxpayers will make up any cost overruns. I hope to be a voice of financial discipline on the council.
What are your thoughts about the term limit stipulations that are in the City Charter, and what are your thoughts on Allen voters turning down propositions in November 2021 that would have increased a councilmember's maximum tenure?
The Allen voters spoke decisively about term limit stipulations, and in a democracy, the voice of the people reigns supreme. I am in support of the term limits the voters have chosen. These term limits enable accountability and also fresh new leadership to carry forward the great work done by previous city councils.
In your opinion, is the city government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
More stewardship of the taxpayer dollar from the City Council is the need of the hour in Allen. The current City Council has recently approved several imprudent expenditures at a time when construction costs and inflation are at record high levels. This includes roundabouts at Highway 75 and Allen Drive and a new recreation center on the west side. There was no compelling reason to proceed with these projects at this time. To promote transparency, the city should also make a short summary of the yearly budget available to all residents.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
First and foremost, the Allen Economic Development Council (EDC) has done a great job attracting businesses to the city. While developing the 121-corridor on the economic front, I think we have a great opportunity to develop downtown Allen and give it a “Uniquely Allen” feel. As part of the downtown development, we could promote more local arts, Allen-specific history and culture, smaller mom-and-pop establishments and concepts like a farmers’ market or a food festival on the weekends will go a long way in keeping the “small town feel”.
What would you like to see in Downtown Allen?
My humble vision of downtown Allen is for it to be “Uniquely Allen” - a walking-friendly place where families from all parts of the city and surrounding cities can come in and enjoy a peaceful evening of food, arts and culture. There are multiple concepts being proposed for Downtown Allen by an involved committee of citizens and all the concepts being proposed encompass these ideas and more. I eagerly look forward to the choice of downtown design that this committee and the citizens propose.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I am a strong fiscal conservative and believe the city of Allen has record of excessive spending even during pandemic and inflationary times. I have a 20-year record in North American corporations guarding my employer’s bottom line by sound financial decisions. I am responsible for $1.5 billion in my current role and have saved millions of dollars without compromising on quality or service. It is this financial experience, skill and discipline skill that I would bring to the City Council to steward taxpayer dollars.
My campaign is a positive, true grassroots campaign with an amazing group of volunteers that help knock on doors, engage the community in meet-and-greets all with the sole intent of listening to the voice of the constituents and putting forth our humble views for improvement of the city.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Allen residents to remember you?
I would like to be remembered as a) a true financial conservative – one who treated and spent the city money as judiciously as his own money and b) one who made data-driven, fair and impartial decisions based in the best interests of the city residents uninfluenced by any special interest groups.
Ben Trahan
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
The most pressing issue is the future build-out of the 121 corridor. This growth will propel Allen into the next two to three decades and increase our tax base, plus help to sustain our exceptional quality of life. The Allen Economic Development Corporation seeks to attract and motivate first-in-class companies. I will listen to all of Allen citizens when faced with planned development decisions, engage with city staff on technical information but also use sound conservative judgment to do what is in the city's best interest. This refined judgment is gained from over a decade of service, broad network of caring credentialed city staff and listening to concerned individuals from different backgrounds. I do not listen to a small group of vocal residents but seek out opinions from everyone with Allen.
What are your thoughts about the term limit stipulations that are in the City Charter, and what are your thoughts on Allen voters turning down propositions in November 2021 that would have increased a councilmember's maximum tenure?
The citizens voted for this action, and it stands until changed with consequences yet to be realized. The term limits decreased the decades-long knowledge of elected representatives and weakened Allen's influence within the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Concerned residents cannot help but think about the potential long-range effects on the leadership within our great city.
In your opinion, is the city government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes, I have witnessed the professionals within our city exhibiting the willingness to answer every inquiry regarding financial details. Transparency on procurement, interlocal buying agreements along with detailed descriptions are readily available to anyone wishing to learn how each taxpayer dollar is utilized. This process is designed to allow concerned residents the ability to ask questions, see the flow of funds and finally [see] the positive results of proper planning for expenditures.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
A balance can be struck between development and retaining the small town feel. Both can be accomplished with a revitalized Downtown Allen. The Downtown Steering Committee workshops and recently published scenarios highlight an area for living, working and family-friendly activities. It is exciting to listen to citizen's feedback on ideas to bring more attention to our historic downtown.
What would you like to see in Downtown Allen?
This area can be transformed within a reasonable timeframe and offer attractions adjacent to the library. The intention is to bring a new level of energy to our historic downtown with residential, retail and potential for live music and festivals.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Listening to citizens’ feedback on city growth and volunteering with service organizations to raise funds for students and first responders. Continuing to work with city staff to make certain the city maintains our quality of life while adapting to future needs and improvements.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Allen residents to remember you?
I would like Allen residents to remember me as a representative who listened to all citizens, served with true intentions to keep the city as a first-class place to live and remained open to all perspectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.