Allen ISD’s election has eight candidates running for three places.
The Place 2 seat, which is temporarily being filled by Trustee Susan Olinger following the death of predecessor David Noll, has three contenders: Sam Abiog, Christina Cabral and William Parker.
Another race with three challengers is that of Place 5, whose incumbent Trustee Kelley Rowley faces contenders Snober Lakhani and Elle Holland.
Meanwhile in Place 4, incumbent and Allen ISD President Amy Gnadt faces challenger Joe Boylan.
The Allen American reached out to each candidate, asking them questions pertaining to issues facing the district. Their responses are below.
Place 2
Sam Abiog
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
The challenges facing public education, and thus our district, can be shown by these statistics.
In 2017, the United States was ranked 38th in math and 24th in science. I believe we do have the ability to improve our rankings in the world, especially here in Allen. Our teachers have the expertise to teach the curriculum and to educate each student to work toward their highest potential. During the pandemic, teachers worked tirelessly to navigate virtual learning. Now that students are back in the classroom, the focus needs to shift back to academic success, with students catching up on lost skills and teachers receiving more support in the classroom.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
We need to turn our sights to the importance of teacher retention and attracting new teachers to the district. I believe in rewarding teachers that bring out the best in their students and administrators that bring out the best in their staff. A recent example is how Allen ISD encouraged future teachers by awarding seven paraprofessionals with grants towards certifications in becoming future AISD teachers. Financial support in as many ways as is possible will be paramount in teacher retention. Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Education Agency Commissioner to put together a Teacher Vacancy Task Force that consists of a broad group of districts. After many teachers and parents pointed out that this group needed to have more teachers on this task force the objections were heard, and more teachers were added to the task force. Who better to represent and gather input on what measures need to be taken to recruit and retain the best teachers than teachers themselves? I look forward to their findings. In the meantime, rewarding and incentivizing teachers is the way to go. With regards to workplace morale, let’s incentivize seasoned teachers who agree to mentor new teachers, building camaraderie and increasing expertise in the classroom.
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes. Allen ISD provides residents with essential financial information on budgets, revenues, tax rates, etc. on the district website. Attending school board monthly meetings allows stakeholders the opportunities to listen and engage at open forum if questions regarding expenditures arise, especially on agenda items. In 2015, AISD won the Texas Comptroller Leadership Platinum Award for Financial Transparency. With the recent 2021 bond proposal, AISD did its due diligence by providing the community various opportunities to attend presentations to inform taxpayers of the capital improvements planned and offered in-person tours of the facilities needing improvements. The operations and maintenance budget alone cannot cover these costs. Allen has and must continue to make citizens aware of the intricacies of school finance.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
Actually Allen’s greatest problem in accommodating students is not at the high school level.
The building was designed to accommodate, by additions, the high school population. However, Allen does have the availability to house the expected student population and expected decline of high school students in the near future. Allen ISD is growing in the northwest corridor of Allen, but their available classrooms are in the east section of the city. They will need to strategically and creatively plan balancing student growth and moving students to campus locations that have the capacity to accommodate them, thus ensuring students will continue to have the best educational opportunities.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My core competencies are my ability to listen and to be a consensus builder. My strong ties to the community have helped me to know and understand the needs of many different groups of people throughout Allen. I hope my campaign recognizes and promotes Allen ISD’s graduate profile of having an academically prepared student who is an effective problem solver, communicator and a responsible and engaged citizen. We have tried to promote the idea that parents need to get involved with PTAs and district committees. We also encourage parents to learn and to follow district protocols and policies if and when concerns arise. During the campaign, we have recognized that many of the parent concerns about transparency arise because parents do not understand the process involved in expressing their concerns. If I am elected to the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, I hope to encourage the district to make these processes more readily available to parents and community members. It is important to support our teachers [and] to listen to their valuable feedback. Listening to and working with the experts, the teachers, in decisions that affect the classroom will promote the success of all students in the classroom.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
I’d like to be remembered as a volunteer [and] a citizen that championed families, students and teachers. Further, I would like to be remembered as a person who truly believed that the Allen Eagle spirit and community is our strongest asset and that it was a privilege and joy to cheer on our students, teachers and staff.
Christina Cabral
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
This year it certainly feels as though there are several critical topics. Finances, learning loss, mental health, parent and staff communication, implementation of special education, staffing and benefits to attract and retain teachers and finding methods to ensure no students don’t slip through the cracks. It’s a daunting list, but it’s not a list you can cut and ignore any portions of and still be successful. Currently, staffing, funding and communication/collaboration are top issues. Taking a line-by-line review of our income and [spending] is always a first step to understanding exactly where we are and finding a path to where we want to be. We need staff [to] execute our plans to serve our community. This is an absolute need. In order to do that, we need to use the funds we have to keep and support the people we have, including filling all the staffing positions that play key roles. What key roles? All of them! Staff across the board has a part to play in a successful school community and allowing us each to focus on our contribution to ensuring student success. Part of how I would work to support our district to getting us where we want to be is to ensure that our community has a clear understanding of where funds are being spent and why. Then our community needs to have a voice in decision-making when we make capital requests, detailed and specific requests so our community can choose. This way we are enabling a collaborative environment and supporting the district as a whole. Without that encompassing lift, any one item won’t make the desired impact.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
Without teachers in the classroom, nothing else matters. Because we are restrained in our compensation options from the state, we need to look to other areas that support our educators and staff as well. Putting teachers at the forefront of discussions regarding changes that affect them, truly listening to their needs and what is happening in the classroom is the first step. Our teachers, paras and other support staff are uniquely positioned to give the best and most accurate account of what works and what doesn’t in their rooms. The gravity of our ask, to teach our children, should be treated with the same gravity of supporting that task. Providing for resources in the rooms so teachers aren’t dipping into their pockets, protecting their planning periods so they can be successful and reducing unnecessary pulls on their time all affect outcomes and positive educational environments. Offering adjustments to other benefits that will reduce their out-of-pocket expenses and co-pays, supporting professional development and promoting a work environment that welcomes open communication and dialogue is important to our educators.
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
There is always room for change and expanding on the transparency of financials in the district. As the community changes and grows, different methods of delivery and discussion can be utilized. I would like to see more details presented in a way that is an easy quick pick up for parents and a deeper dive for those who want to get into the granular details of the projects. Often, parents and community must search for answers, and it is our job as the district to be providing a thoughtful and understandable accounting for how and why monies are being spent so the community has confidence that it’s in the best interest of our teachers, staff and students.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
Our student population will have to be reconsidered and forecasted regularly to ensure we are creating the best environment that is contusive to opportunities for student academic success. While our population is up, our attendance is growing generally at a low and steady rate. That being said, each grade class brings challenges, and we need to be open to supporting options regarding campus attendance and mapping. We should be looking at models of opportunities to create something special that will be a draw to families if we have campuses that are under ratio. Growth is an exciting and complicated subject, [so] being locked into one viewpoint is unrealistic. If we can keep an open mind, we will have more opportunities ultimately and can make choices that serve our community best. My goal would be to ensure that we have timely demographics and information so we can present real options to our community, so all our future Allen Eagles have a great experience.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My core competencies are my abilities to navigate challenges and to collaborate with others. In a diverse community such as ours, you can’t live in a silo or operate in an echo chamber. Feedback and being prepared for tough conversations should be a given, and I am ready to sit at the table with others to find a path that supports our campuses. In my work as a special education advocate and as founder and president of a 501c3 non-profit for children and individuals with limb differences and medical disorders, I’ve worked to celebrate the unique gifts everyone has to offer. I don’t want or expect everyone to think like me – we want differences, and we want to have input from all parts of our community and from all levels of our staff. Celebrating our differences and supporting areas for each person to make a positive impact is important for the growth of our city. Our differences are strengths, not weaknesses. When we give everyone an opportunity to be heard and to share ideas, we are giving our entire community an opportunity to rise.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
Ultimately, I would want to be remembered as a mom and an advocate. My kids are so important to me and what lead me to where I am now. I had an amazing 19-year career in finance that allowed me to work with some truly phenomenal people. It prepared me for the challenges of founding a nonprofit and standing up to support our children. I want to work as a bridge to make sure we are providing what is needed to support our children and community. I am passionate, open-minded and determined to give everything I have so everyone has a voice.
William “Bill” Parker
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a tidal wave of change. Allen ISD spent millions on upgrading technology and safety measures over the past two years. Also, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 4545 to create mandatory Tier II and Tier III supports in the classroom for some students.
The increased expenditures brought on by COVID-19 and HB 4545, coupled with a dip in enrollment, created a situation where we face a potential budget shortfall as we begin planning for the 2022-23 AISD budget. Despite the receipt of over $8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, we have a growing infrastructure and a dip in revenues that must be addressed.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
Allen ISD is a destination district within the DFW area. We have worked hard to provide top-notch facilities, competitive pay and good working conditions for our faculty and staff. However, if we want to continue to be known as a destination district, we must continue to support our talent, making them want to come and stay.
We need to continue to seek input and feedback when operational details change. So often, teachers and other staff feel that things are done to them rather than with them. I would want Allen ISD to continue and expand the level of staff voice within the district.
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
The growth rate of Allen ISD is slowing. It is slowing to the point that it has an adverse effect on our student growth allotment for school finance. Through our scheduling, and use of additional buildings (STEAM Center, Lowery, etc.), we will have to look at creative ways to accommodate our growth needs at the high school.
I do not see it as an urgent issue, but definitely something that our strategic plan should plan to address and plan for in the coming years.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As a campaign, I believe that our core competencies lie in overall depth and breadth of knowledge in public education, its issues, and experiences. I have a successful track record as an educational leader over the last 16 years. I have an earned doctorate in educational leadership and teacher, principal and superintendent certifications. I have served teachers, students and parents as a servant leader since 2007.
I have worked with leaders in Austin to seek solutions to address our most pressing needs. I also have published articles, researched and spoken nationally on issues related to education.
Our core competency is experience, leadership, education and a dedication to preserving public education in Texas for all students.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
I hope Allen ISD residents remember me as a strong leader and an advocate for all. I want to be known as a leader who listened with an empathetic ear.
I am a servant leader who is not afraid to “roll up my sleeves” and do the hard work and hope to be remembered as such.
Place 4
Amy Gnadt (incumbent, President)
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
Allen ISD cannot grow beyond its existing boundaries. Demographics show that student growth is starting to slow. Along with the AISD Board of Trustees and administration, I am evaluating our next steps in campus utilization to balance current and new demands, such as full-day pre-Kindergarten in 2023-24. We will be involving stakeholders in the decision-making process to make plans that are well-vetted and provide the best outcomes for our students.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
The top three challenges for the recruitment and retention of our educators are salaries/pay scale, medical and retirement benefits, and ever-increasing job demands. I will continue to advocate for our legislators to adequately fund Texas public education. This needs to include benefit options that are affordable with low out-of-pocket deductibles that do not eclipse any raises local districts can afford to offer each year. I will continue to work with AISD administrators, teachers, staff, parents and the community to develop short range and long-range financial decisions that prioritize employees and support student academic growth as a top priority.
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
I have been on the board since 2013 and since that time, we have voted to decrease our tax rate every year for a total rate decrease of over $0.26 ($1.67 in 2013 to $1.4086 in 2021). I will continue to pursue a conservative tax rate but will not risk adversely impacting the quality of instruction that the Allen ISD community expects. Information on how these tax dollars are spent is reviewed by the board monthly and readily available for public review on our website at all times.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
Currently our largest graduating class is presently in the 10th grade in the high school. After this grade passes through Allen High School, our student population is expected to stabilize or begin to slightly decrease. However, to address any current issues with congestion at the high school which accommodates the 10-12 grades, we have the STEAM Center, which pulls students daily from the high school for off-site instruction. We [also] have up to 1,000 students enrolled at Collin College in our Dual-Credit program, where we have a dedicated Allen Wing for Instruction.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
With over nine years’ experience and over 400 hours of continuous education training to include a certification by the Texas Association of School Board as a Master Trustee, I feel that I am well-prepared to provide quality governance of the district, advocacy of our district’s voice with our legislators, oversight of policies and set direction to impact student growth.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
Our families and students have been through so much during the pandemic. The stresses are vast and include employment, social, political, emotional, medical and economic. Although public education cannot be all things to all families, it can be a community of grace and healing. I hope to bring families together for opportunities to socialize, heal, have fellowship [and] enjoy their children as they grow and learn.
Joe Boylan
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
The current protections for all students with compromised immune systems are lacking. Last year, I witnessed students, who had homebound schooling and virtual options, have their protections removed from Allen ISD. This included those whose protections were from before the pandemic. There is federal funding in place for those students to have the protections that are decided for them by the doctors/Texas Education Agency/school. This poses the question: Why were they removed?
Over this school year, I heard numerous parents state they felt as though the school board caused the process to be more difficult when they attempted to find help for the services their children needed in order to be successful in education. The IEP/504 implementations for services were not, and still are not, fully being followed. The process is not as streamlined as it should be in our district. These families already have so many hurdles and obstacles in their way, and our school board should not be one of them.
Another issue which is currently obscure is what protections went into place after the data breach last fall. What data was lost? Who was all impacted? How can we prevent this going forward? We should have end-to-end encryption on all communications as well as strong encryption for all stored data. It should also be possible to implement multi-factor authentication for all interactions between people and the systems of the school.
Then there is the usability of the district website. Allen ISD website is very fragmented with multiple disparate applications and old pages that are no longer relevant. This is called technical debt, which happens over time. This can be corrected, and the website can be brought up to date and made more parent-, teacher- and student-friendly. This will make life a little easier for everyone involved, especially the schools’ front desk personnel who provide answers that should be searchable on the school website and reduce the amount of time that it takes for people to find the information that they need.
Finally, there are many parents with growing concern about the books in the library being maybe inappropriate for their child. I don't think that books should be banned, but in order to meet these concerns, we should have some type of control in place so that parents can make it so that their children can be prevented from checking those books out. The Destiny application that some schools have could be implemented across the district. This would allow parents to mark the materials they do not want their kids to check out from the libraries. This allows those with a concern to have the protections they want without removing the books from the school. We have well-educated and caring librarians whose job it is to make sure that students check out materials that are age- and subject-appropriate. The review process for all the books that could potentially be an issue for some parents would be an undue amount of extra work that could go towards educating children.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
Our goals in regards to the retention of teachers are a difficult topic. One of the primary ways is to make sure that the teachers and staff have competitive pay not only [among] new hires but current staff. This is a common problem in most industries where current staff raises are restricted to the point where it is more profitable for an employee to seek employment elsewhere because new hires make more money. Many of the support staff also is underpaid, whether that be lunch staff or the people that provide assistance for students with special needs. While we can do some to increase pay, we should also be able to do things like provide free lunches from the school for them. This will help to reduce their costs and help to make them feel valued.
Another thing that Allen can do to entice teachers to stay is to provide more continuing education benefits. Everyone wants a way to improve themselves and providing this will help to keep teachers here and help to bring in new teachers as well.
We also need to find ways to reduce stress for teachers and staff in the school. We need to help our teachers maintain work-life balance – to keep work at work and home at home. One possibility would be to implement a four-day school week and allow Fridays to be an in-service day for teachers as is done in several other Texas school districts such as Olfen, Dime Box or Liberty ISDs. I can see where the issues would be with this in regards to the students, but it should be possible to schedule athletics and activities on those days while still allowing a large portion of the staff to catch up on work that they won’t have to take home. The school year may also need to be extended to meet the state requirements of learning time. We also need to make sure that teachers are not required to donate their own money and supplies to have the equipment that they and the students need to handle the day-to-day learning in the classroom. Can we provide child care options with the existing sites that we have? That would reduce costs for teachers and also help to show that they are needed and appreciated. Can we increase benefits medically? Allen currently provides a health clinic to staff; would it be possible to increase benefits, maybe tele-help and mental health services? Can we collaborate with local business to help provide a reduction of costs for employees of the school district?
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
No. The bonds are vague as to where the money is going and feel very bloated with things that may not be needed. I think that it will be necessary to change how these bonds are presented in the future. It would be good to have more granular bonds with specific items on each bond. Or more of a line-item budget that allows parents and citizens to decide how much and where their money will go. Our parents and citizens do want to contribute to the betterment of our students, but they want to know that what they are giving is going where they think it will do the most good.
I would also like to see how contracts that fall under the $75,000 cap are allocated since they have minimal oversight from the board. I want to prevent potential financial conflicts of interest in regards to the board and the administration in order to prevent loss of Allen ISD reputation or by presenting a perceived favoritism.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
Collaboration with nearby districts to create open district programs and magnet curricula to allow students to learn the subjects that they wish to. This would allow a certain leveling of the districts populations as well based on class availability.
Work with Dallas ISD with their virtual program to make sure that the students in our districts that need it can get the virtual program. Due to limited spots within the TEA’s list of accredited virtual programs, many students are not able to get the safe services that they need. Collaboration with districts that are allowing virtual or have dedicated virtual programs could help with keeping the school population down to a manageable level.
We don't have the land space to build another high school. But we can ship students from higher population districts to those with lower attendance which would require an alliance with those surrounding districts. This becomes more appealing if, as mentioned above, we have different magnet programs that allow for specialization among the schools.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My core competencies are in leadership. I have military experience as a leader and have led my own teams in my current work for many years. I have built teams that have supported and ran multi-million-dollar trading systems with worldwide reach. Another is in technology – I have had a hand in technology for nearly my entire life. I have done everything from hardware to software to web development, support, system administration and with a special interest in financial technologies. You name it in technology, and I have at least a passing familiarity with it, if not an outright knowledge of it.
I also have experience with special education and gifted and talented as all three of my children have had both. Also, my wife is an advocate for 504/IEP students and will be an asset to me if I find my knowledge lacking in those areas. I have an interest in learning the things I may be lacking on and a willingness to put in the extra work make up for the experience that it takes time to gain.
6. If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
As an easily approachable, open board member [who is] willing to go the extra mile to help the students and parents of the district [and as] an advocate for the student population as well as for parents to have a say in their child's education. I want to help the district be more than it currently is [and be] more fiscally responsible and transparent – also more transparent in the boards day to day actions. Also more safe in regards to our students personally identifiable information and in how we implement precautions for our special needs students.
Place 5
Kelley Rowley (incumbent)
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
At the top of the list is school funding. As a result of 2019 House Bill 3, public school funding is tied directly to attendance numbers and the tax rate is largely controlled by the state. Unless the legislature decides to increase the amount of the student allotment, there is really no way for Allen to increase revenue to compensate for rising costs. We are going to have to really think outside the box about how to do more with less.
A second area of concern is student academic growth. We know that many students have experienced learning loss due to COVID. In addition to the requirements of House Bill 4545, we are using MAP growth testing and other growth assessments to monitor student progress and ensure they get caught up.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
Allen ISD has a number of programs to help show our teachers and other staff how much we appreciate them.
The new Heart@Work program offers special events and activities with local businesses and organizations. We recognize staff monthly that are embodying our three district goals. We have a partnership with Texas Health for our staff health clinic. We will continue to look for ways to encourage and appreciate our staff.
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes, I do. We have constant discussions about district finances at workshops and meetings, which are open to the public. Anyone can view much of our financial data on the district website, or request information directly.
Allen ISD has received a “Superior Achievement” every year since 2016 from the TEA’s Schools FIRST financial rating system. FIRST stands for “Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas”. More information can be found on the district's website.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
According to the demographer’s report at the March 2022 board meeting, Allen’s student growth has slowed to about 1% and is still not quite back to pre-COVID enrollment. The 10-year projections, taking into consideration many factors such as build-out, rising house values and student mobility, the expectation is that Allen ISD will continue the slow growth (<1%) for 5-7 more years, then plateau or possibly begin a slight decline. The challenges the district faces now are uneven distribution of student geographically, with a higher concentration in the northwest quadrant and declining numbers on the eastern side of the district. We will need to be creative and work closely with the community to best decide how to manage this shift to make sure all Allen students continue to receive the same excellent education. While the high school does currently have record numbers, the opening of the STEAM Center and Allen’s partnership with Collin College for the housing of all dual-credit classes has provided the capacity to manage the enrollment until those numbers trend back downward in a few years.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As a long-time resident of Allen, six-year veteran of the board, and a TASB Master Trustee, I have seen the changes in our community and state and have the experience to help continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape. I have developed strong relationships with community leaders in Allen, the North Texas region and around the state. My background in accounting and finance allows me to understand and navigate the financial challenges we face as a public school district.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
I would like Allen ISD residents to remember me as a trustee who wanted to make sure that all students in Allen received the best education and opportunities we could give them. That they will know I cared for the well-being of all our students and staff, that I always listened to anyone who has a vested interest in Allen ISD, and that I gave 100% to the job of trustee.
Elle Holland
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
Though Allen ISD leadership has succeeded in balancing the budget, I feel with enrollment leveling off, and the city projected to be built out within the next 10 years, we will struggle to hold onto our exceptional status. Our board must work with state officials now to devise new methods for funding our schools. For example, House Bill 3 legislation passed in 2019 calls for any school with 15 four-year-olds that qualify for preschool must open up a full-time classroom. The problem? The state of Texas funds this as a half-day program which leaves districts at a deficit. I believe the funding for our public schools needs to be adjusted. Our schools are funded locally 81%, 2% federally, and 17% by the state. I already have relationships with many of our legislators, and believe this is key in making sure AISD objectives are heard.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
The Foundation for Allen Schools assists Allen ISD in recognizing outstanding education through the Teacher of the Year Awards. Each campus selects a teacher to nominate and they receive a gift. From this group, one elementary and one secondary teacher are selected as the Allen ISD Teachers of the Year. Another incentive to retain our teachers is the Tuition Reimbursement Program for Educators. This program allows AISD staff members to apply for partial reimbursement of tuition toward advanced degree. To date, the foundation has contributed over $140,000 to fund tuition reimbursement! Allen is ranked the ninth-best school in Texas out of 1,032 districts. Many teachers strive to work for a district that provides them so many resources and expects excellence. A culture of excellence starts from the top. I’ve gotten to know Superintendent Bullock over the years. She is fair, honest, accessible and puts the students first. Great teachers are identified through classroom observations, principal evaluations, analysis of classroom artifacts, portfolios, self-reports of practice and student evaluations. On April 25th, our board will vote on a 5.4 million dollar compensation package for teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, ETC. This is a good start!
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes, the district is transparent on how the funds are spent. The AISD web-site has the current budget, and it is easy to read. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund plan, and how the three allotments have been spent, was listed and itemized. My one concern is the fund balance. We went from $94 million down to $73 million in one year. This is our safety net, and needs to be replenished as soon as possible.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
Our student body is actually on the decline. Overall, the last decade has seen a drop in people under the age of 18 by over 6%. The current 10th grade class is our largest. Allen will be built out once the 121 corridor is complete. That area is zoned for high density housing, which doesn't yield many students. Dual credit classes can be taken at Collin College, we have flexibility in block scheduling, and we have the STEAM center as well to address our high school population. The issue is on the west side of Allen where some elementary schools are at capacity.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As a PTA Executive Board member for four years, I learned that the best way to inspire students was to recruit the help of their peers. My first year as Programs VP, I created a PSA titled “Be Drug Free” (YouTube) with students of different ages. The video was played during morning announcements. It would be two years later that a student whose mom was struggling with addiction, had come to me for help. My multiple student lead PSAs, programs and open discussions had made a difference to this one student. Additionally, in my tenure as VP of Programs at Bolin Elementary, I was able to double the number of active volunteers. I believe the involvement of community members in schools can improve the overall quality of education that students receive. I’m also a successful small business owner who is fiscally responsible. This experience will benefit the school board.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
I want Allen residents and students to remember me as someone who was fair, compassionate and made smart decisions to better the district. Additionally, I want to be remembered as fun, positive, and unifying! We are one Allen.
Snober Lakhani
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
One of the most pressing issues facing Allen ISD is the burnout on teachers which may lead to a huge deficit of experienced educators in our school district. My strategy is to ensure we are paying tenured teachers [an] adequate salary as new teachers. Of course, the budget needs to account for this from the funding from the legislature. But neighboring districts pay more, and we have lost teachers to this and can lose more if we do not make the necessary budgetary changes to compensate our teachers at a competitive rate. In order to support teachers outside of salaries, we need to provide to things. A mental health day per semester which is not part of their comp time off – as long as it is planned and coverage is possible, they should be able to take this day to care for themselves in order to invigorate themselves to continue caring for our students. Finally, we need to have a town hall or think tank for teachers to bring their concerns and for teachers to be involved in coming up with ideas or solutions to their concerns as well.
The other issue is growth on the northwest side of Allen, which will bring in more families. Allen ISD has a stellar education and an attractive STEAM center education as well. With this being said, the west side elementary schools are at capacity. There is no land to build another elementary school. We need to find a way to be transparent to families who will move into this area that they may not be zoned for the closest school to their home and may need to be bussed and allotted to a school on the east side of Allen, as this is an aging population and not as many new families are moving in as the west side of the district.
As I’m sure you know, a high turnover has been reported in school districts across the country, and many teachers are expressing disillusionment with their jobs. In the interest of workplace morale and employee retention, what do you think Allen ISD should do to mitigate this problem?
I have explained it above.
In your opinion, is the school district fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
The ISD can do a much better job in being transparent and more open in communication with taxpayers. Transparency would be explaining how leadership, teacher and staff salaries are allotted as these are the largest budgeted items. Next, any expenditures below $75,000 do not need to itemized and explained, but if items keep on hitting the budget and get approved by the board under $75,000, they can add up, and taxpayers have the right to understand how these funds are allocated. The recent bond package was not transparent and open in explanation on how the whole package was going to be utilized. Not all taxpayers found the package well-explained and created, which caused a lot of concern and the bond was rejected.
I do feel our infrastructures need bonds in place to support the needed improvements in our buildings. But residents and taxpayers should also get more opportunity to select various items are priority or not priority, rather than bundling it all together and then having the entire bond not pass is a negative impact on our ISD.
Despite a consistently increasing student population, Allen ISD has only one high school. In the long run, what can be done to continue accommodating Allen High School’s growing student body?
We should not just think within our box. We need to see how the current structures of the pathways are going. We have four places in which students can take classes, Lowery, Allen High School, the STEAM Center and Collin College. We should collaborate with other ISDs that have gone through similar growing pains to see what has not worked and what has been a stellar idea in this growth to give the needed space to our students to thrive. There is a growth in opportunity for youth to be onboarded from high school graduates or technical school graduates into the workforce rather than needing a four-year college degree to succeed in a career. With that being said, there can be an opportunity for some classes to be taught virtually to decrease crowding in schools and be in alignment to a hybrid work environment as we are seeing many corporations moving in that direction when productivity increases with more virtual and remote work opportunities came about in the pandemic. At Allen ISD, we are preparing students to move into a larger society and globalization is making the world smaller, so we need to keep up with these times.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I have worked in a few different industries as a leader. I have worked in retail sales, fashion design and currently healthcare as a public health nurse leader. I have also worked in volunteer opportunities as a leader. As a nurse, I am a civil servant and service to others is at the core of my personal and professional life. My leadership style is servant leader. The following quote explains this. “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.” I lead by being a part of the team on the ground. I commit to doing the same if elected to the AISD Board of Trustee.
I am also a healthcare professional, so physician and mental well being of all students, teachers and staff are a critical piece to my practice. Relying on evidence-based resources and knowledge will guide my decision for the ISD. I believe in holistic education in which we take care of the physical and mental wellbeing of our teachers, staff and students. Holistic education is a comprehensive approach to teaching where educators seek to address the emotional, social, ethical and academic needs of students in an integrated learning format.
I come from training in motivational interviewing, which encompasses reflective listening. Letting others be heard is a large part of this skill set. Reflective listening is a skill in which it is a pathway for engaging others in relationships, building trust and fostering motivation to change. When people feel heard, then we can meet on common ground to understand one another and support one another. Even if we do not agree we can respect the other person and come to common grounds to have a collaborative conversation on the issue at hand. I bring this still in my practice to the board.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, how will you want Allen ISD residents to remember you?
An ethical, caring, empathetic and listening servant leader who will do what is best for Allen ISD as a whole community in order to ensure a stellar public school education is attained by all learners. A board member that will support staff and teacher in ensuring their goals for all students are met, which their own needs are accounted for. A listener who will support all with concerns despite not always agreeing with the other person but being open to reflective listening in order to better understand the needs of Allen ISD. Appreciation in being a civil servant to best serve the needs of this community which we all call home.
