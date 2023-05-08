Namrata Sharma and her husband, Sandeep, walked up to the memorial located at the south entrance of the Allen Premium Outlets, and stood in front of one of the crosses that signify a life lost in Saturday's mass shooting at the shopping center that claimed eight lives, plus the life of the shooter, and wounded many others.
Namrata then knelt down, grabbed a pen, and wrote a message on the heart that was attached to the cross as her husband looked on in support.
Namrata and Sandeep live within walking distance of the Allen Premium Outlets. Namrata said they came out to the memorial Monday afternoon, around the noon hour after the storms cleared, to pay their respects to the victims.
"This shopping center is like a part of our family," Namrata said. "We come here. Our friends come here. We have visitors from out of town that come here. I go for a walk down the trail and I see (the shopping center) every day, and to think that there were people (at the shopping center) on a beautiful day and (the shooting) happened, I had to come and pay my respects."
The Allen couple did not know any of the victims.
"They were all human beings," Namrata said as her voice cracked with emotion. "I know of a mother who lost her life protecting her child. I am a mom of two children around the same age and it breaks my heart."
The sorrow in Namrata's voice then turned to a tone of frustration. She asked political leaders to "stop hiding behind prayers and mental health."
"You are enabling access to something that is extremely dangerous," she said. "There are toys you can not buy in the U.S. because they are dangerous. You can ban those toys, but you can not ban guns and something that shoots multiple rounds in a second. Simple background checks. A waiting period. A red flag law. Increasing the age. Why is it that we can't do those simple steps?"
Sandeep said he and his wife will be bringing their children to the memorial at a later time to help them understand the severity of what happened at the shopping center on Saturday.
"This is the reality," he said. "We try to protect our kids. In our school systems we try to take a lot of stuff away because we do not want them to see some stuff that according to some people it is messing with their minds. But yet, my kids have to go through active shooting drills at school, and right down the street from where we live eight people are gunned down."
"They ban books but they can not ban guns that actually kill," added Namrata. "Tell me one human being that has died because of a book, and yet these guns are killing people (in Allen). This is a solvable problem."
A few yards from where Namrata and Sandeep voiced their frustration and emotion about Saturday's shooting, Carla Haddock of Frisco was there to give support for people who were mourning and offer to pray with them.
"We are here because we felt led to be here," Haddock said. "We are here with free hugs and free prayers, and we have had a lot of takers today. It is heavy. My passion is people, and I am called to love my Jesus. The Bible calls on us to mourn when people are mourning, and right now people are mourning. In a time when the enemy wants us isolated, it is a time when we should be out loving on others and lifting each other up. They are not alone. We are here with them."
Haddock said it is an emotional and difficult time for residents of Allen and neighboring communities. Haddock lives in Frisco, and is part of several text chains with parents who were concerned and questioning whether or not they should send their students to school today because of online threats made and under investigation involving Frisco ISD schools.
"All of this stirs a conviction in me to get out and shine a light because it is dark out there," Haddock said. "I am here to love on people."
One of the people responsible for the memorial honoring the victims of Saturday's shooting was Roberto Marquez, a resident of Dallas who erected similar memorials to honor victims after tragedies around the region.
On Monday afternoon, Marquez was painting the background of a mural that he will create to pay respects and remember the victims of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.
"I have created memorials in different places, but most of them were where there have been human tragedies," Marquez said. "I hate to say it, but that is how it has been. I am hoping this will be the last one. I do not want to be in situations as tragic as this that effects so many people.
"When someone is in a difficult situation, just by showing up and being next to them in pain it is a great help, and a good therapy."
