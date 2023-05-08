Allen Premium Outlets Memorial_8.jpg

On Monday, Namrata Sharma of Allen writes a message on a heart attached to one of the crosses representing the lives lost in the Allen Premium Outlets shooting Saturday.

Namrata Sharma and her husband, Sandeep, walked up to the memorial located at the south entrance of the Allen Premium Outlets, and stood in front of one of the crosses that signify a life lost in Saturday's mass shooting at the shopping center that claimed eight lives, plus the life of the shooter, and wounded many others.

Namrata then knelt down, grabbed a pen, and wrote a message on the heart that was attached to the cross as her husband looked on in support.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

