Allen ISD
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Early voting totals released by Collin County indicate that all Allen ISD Board of Trustees incumbents running for re-election are maintaining comfortable leads over their challengers.

In Place 1, incumbent Sarah Mitchell is beating challenger Jorge Torres by nearly 60%, while Place 2 trustee David Noll is leading opponent Stacey Greer by over 40%. But the biggest lead so far is that of Place 3’s Kevin Cameron, who is currently leading challenger Deepak Kaithakkapuzha by 65%.

This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.

AISD Place 1

Sarah Mitchell (78.86% / 4,797)

Jorge Torres (21.14% / 1,286)

AISD Place 2

David Noll (70.19% / 4,116)

Stacey Greer (29.81% / 1,748)

AISD Place 3

Kevin Cameron (82.51% / 4,877)

Deepak Kaithakkapuzha (17.49% / 1,034)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments