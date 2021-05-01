Early voting totals released by Collin County indicate that all Allen ISD Board of Trustees incumbents running for re-election are maintaining comfortable leads over their challengers.
In Place 1, incumbent Sarah Mitchell is beating challenger Jorge Torres by nearly 60%, while Place 2 trustee David Noll is leading opponent Stacey Greer by over 40%. But the biggest lead so far is that of Place 3’s Kevin Cameron, who is currently leading challenger Deepak Kaithakkapuzha by 65%.
This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.
AISD Place 1
Sarah Mitchell (78.86% / 4,797)
Jorge Torres (21.14% / 1,286)
AISD Place 2
David Noll (70.19% / 4,116)
Stacey Greer (29.81% / 1,748)
AISD Place 3
Kevin Cameron (82.51% / 4,877)
Deepak Kaithakkapuzha (17.49% / 1,034)
