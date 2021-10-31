Insights into North Texas’s population trends are developing as the United States Census Bureau continues to release new population data.
While Texas’s population increased by roughly 16% between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, those of Collin and Denton Counties increased by 32.4% and 36.8% respectively while Dallas County’s population only increased by 10.4%.
Some of Collin County’s largest gains happened in northern cities such as Frisco, which exceeded 200,000 people and increased in population by 71.39%. Although Celina’s population increase only accounted for 4% of Collin County’s overall increase, the town nonetheless increased by 177.69%. Conversely, Plano had a nominal increase of over 25,000 people while only exceeding its 2010 population by roughly 10%.
In Denton County, cities such as Lewisville and Flower Mound increased in size by roughly 17%. Little Elm’s population increased by nearly 80% and exceeded the nominal count of The Colony, which was more populated than Little Elm in the 2010 census by over 10,000 people.
Meanwhile, Dallas County’s gradual trend mirrored that of cities such as Mesquite and Rowlett, which increased by 7.4% and 11.27% respectively.
The Census Bureau also released more specific information about demographics within these jurisdictions. Recent data found that 79.3% of Dallas County citizens over the age of 25 graduated from high school between 2015 and 2019. In this interim, Collin County reported 93.8% of high school graduates while Denton County reported 90.4%.
Among the three counties, Dallas County also reported the highest number of civilians under the age of 65 without health insurance, with uninsured people comprising over 25% of this cohort. Collin County’s uninsured population is 12.5% while Denton County’s is 16.9%.
