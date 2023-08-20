A longtime community leader, family man, business owner and now mayor, Baine Brooks has an extensive resume of partnering with several local organizations to help create a better city of Allen.
After being born in Dallas in 1965, Brooks moved to Florida with his family soon after, before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, where his family was heavily engaged in the community. Following his college career, Brooks moved back to Dallas to open the first Two Rows in 1995, before setting in Allen with his wife, Juli, and two daughters in 2002.
To Brooks, community service is in his DNA. Growing up in Florida and Georgia, Brooks recalls how his family became a central part of any community where they lived. A memory that stands out to Brooks is spending Christmas Eve in an Atlanta soup kitchen feeding those in need, and seeing the appreciative smiles on the faces of those who were given a warm meal. Once in Allen, Brooks aimed to bring a similar joy to his community, when he partnered with Elke’s Café and Big Ray’s Barbecue to fix meals for families at Boyd Elementary around the holidays for a night of good food and family time.
“I just remember all these little things my grandmother and my parents did, always feeding people, always in the community,” he said.
He also recalled how his father started a baseball league for the community in Summerfield, Florida. Following each game, he said his family put together a barbecue and crab boil for the team, and the pitching mound, barbecue and community room still stand today, he said.
Most recently, Brooks recalled one of his most rewarding moments seeing the Allen community come together to serve other community members in need. Around the holidays, All Community Outreach CEO Marjorie Vaneskahian Burr asked Brooks to help gather 2,000 toys for the families they served. After marketing the toy drive, Brooks recalled 8,000 toys filling the aisles of the restaurant, coming from all over Allen and neighboring communities.
“That's the neatest thing about Allen,” Brooks said. “Allen people take care of Allen people. That’s community service.”
To Brooks, serving the community where you live and work is very important.
“Your community is what you make it,” he said. “People outside the community can’t make this community. Allen has made Allen what it is. People have been doing this way before me, and it's continuing today. It's just continuing in the moment. We're passing on what's been done before us to make this community what it is.”
In addition to his restaurant, his civil service and partnering with local nonprofits, Brooks is heavily involved with the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church.
Brooks began his first foray in the restaurant business while working at a company called the Inter Urban Restaurants, which converted into a brewery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moving from Tulsa to Dallas, Brooks rose from being a general manager to a full partner in the company before opening the Dallas location of Two Rows. In time, more locations opened up, including the Addison and Allen locations.
“Back then, if you had a restaurant concept and wanted to see if it could be successful, you came to Dallas or Houston,” he said.
While working for Inter Urban Companies, Brooks said he learned a lot about the restaurant industry and became fascinated with how there was never downtime when managing the restaurant.
While working with other Two Rows partners, Brooks took on the role of daily operations at all the restaurant locations, including managing people, taking care of inventory, maintenance, marketing, budgeting, payroll and more. In 2009, he split from the partnership and became the sole owner and operator of Two Rows Allen.
“Even after running day-to-day ops with partners, once you're on your own, it's a different animal,” Brooks said. "You don't want to let people down.”
Brooks said that once the partnership split, he faced several unknowns.
“Now, you're focused on a restaurant with 45 employees, and they're counting on you to make good decisions. You have to be there for them when they need you, when they don't need you, when they want you or don't want you,” he said. “That's what entrepreneurship is for me.”
When Brooks came to Allen in 2002, he saw the need for a restaurant in the community. He joined the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association, serving as a board member until Mark Maguire, owner of Maguire's in Addison, encouraged Brooks to take on the role of president of the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association. Brooks then became a regional member of the Texas Restaurant Association, where he would travel to Washington DC to lobby on behalf of the association on different issues.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I met a lot of chefs and owners of restaurants. We had a lot of common bonds, and I think we did good work for the industry.”
A longtime lover of baseball, Brooks incorporates the importance of teamwork that he learned from the sport into other areas of his life, from his restaurant to community service.
As a kid, Brooks played baseball with his brother, who was three years older.
“The thing that drove me to baseball was I played with my brother a lot,” Brooks said. “My brother was my idol. I wanted to be like my brother. He was a very good baseball player.”
In the fourth grade, he had the opportunity to play as a catcher on his brother’s team, who were all older. Brooks recalls playing on his brother’s team gave him an advantage when returning to playing on a team with people his own age. In college, Brooks got to play on the same team with his brother again, where they both were among the top five hitters in the nation for triples. After his brother graduated, Brooks transferred to Connors State College, where he and a team of what he deemed misfits with a 23-year-old head coach, made it to the world series for their division, and he broke an all-time record for hits.
“We didn't win the world series, but we sure had a good time going,” Brooks said. “There were no expectations. It's kind of like what I do today. People don't expect much out of me and the team I'm on, but we meet and exceed those expectations in our civic world giving back and in our business.”
Brooks then transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he later graduated. In 2013, Brooks was inducted into the Connors State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
Today, Brooks enjoys attending the Dallas Card Show, where he says everyone, whether they’re five or 57 years old, gets to be a kid.
“We're all striving for the same thing: to get our favorite card,” he said. “If it makes money, that’s great, but you're still going to hold onto that card. It's a fun atmosphere and environment enjoyed by so many people. It's pretty neat to watch.”
His favorite card in his collection is a one-of-a-kind Simone Biles card with an autograph on the card.
After over 20 years in Allen, Brooks says the city is a hidden treasure that many people have heard about, but only Allenites have experienced.
“My girls call Allen an unrealistic bubble, after they went off to college to see what else is out there,” he said. “The low crime, the schools, the community involvement, cleanliness of the city, you have one Allen, not really an east or west side. On Friday night, you go to one game, and you're rooting for the same team. You eat at the same restaurants before the game, and now you even have tailgate parties where people meet with one another. That sense of community is unrealistic. There's nothing like it.”
