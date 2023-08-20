Brooks 1.jpg

Baine Brooks moved to Allen to raise his family in 2002

A longtime community leader, family man, business owner and now mayor, Baine Brooks has an extensive resume of partnering with several local organizations to help create a better city of Allen.

After being born in Dallas in 1965, Brooks moved to Florida with his family soon after, before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, where his family was heavily engaged in the community. Following his college career, Brooks moved back to Dallas to open the first Two Rows in 1995, before setting in Allen with his wife, Juli, and two daughters in 2002.

Brooks helped All Community Outreach collect over 8,000 toys over the holidays. 
In 2016, Brooks played in an Alumni baseball game for OU. 

