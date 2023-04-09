Here are 5 things to do the week of April 8 in and around Allen:
HUB movie night
Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. Tuesday for an easter movie night, where families will get to see “Ratatouille."
The HUB is a family-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and more along with a variety of food and drink options. In conjunction with its movie nights, the HUB also holds its neighborhood nights at 5:30.
Philharmonic Orchestra to perform “Calling All Dawns”
The Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus presents an evening of Christopher Tin's grammy winning, world-music-inspired work for choir and orchestra — Calling All Dawns.
On Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lowery Auditorium, 368 N. Greenville Ave, the local professional orchestra, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, partners with the Allen Symphony Chorus as they bring to life the music prominently featured in the popular video game Civilization VI. Another highlight features principal flautist Jennifer McElroy, who will play the exciting Malcolm Arnold Flute Concerto. The evening’s selections include Debussy's dreamy "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun" and Jessie Montgomery's brand new work, "Overture" — steeped in harmonic textures inspired by a fusion between jazz and American classical harmonies, Baroque rhythmic gestures, and polyphonic tension.
For tickets, visit tickets.allenpac.org. For more information on the Allen Philharmonic, visit www.allenphilharmonic.org.
Library to host Recycled Book Art: Poetry Canvas
Community members aged 18 and over are invited to the Allen Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Celebrate your love of reading during National Poetry Month by composing a poem on canvas with words from recycled book pages. All supplies will be provided by the library. Registration is required and opens April 1. Limited to 16 participants.
Live Music at the HUB
Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 to see Ryan Berg.
Ryan Berg has been heard across music venues in the Dallas area in recent years. Berg draws on musical influences such as Amos Lee and American soul musician Allen Stone.
Little India Fair
Witness Collin County’s first-ever Indian Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at 3700 Hogge Dr.
The Little India Fair offers vendors that include a unique selection of artists and crafters selling fashion, jewelry, handicrafts and many other interesting goods and wares, in addition to activities like a kids zone, live music, Indian delicacies and food to enjoy.
For more details, contact: 609-851-7330.
