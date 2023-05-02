The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) open Round 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs this weekend at home.

Allen defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in Round 1 of the postseason in 6 games. The Americans finished the regular season in second place in the Mountain Division.

