Emergency personnel confirmed during a press briefing at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, that nine people have died as the result of a lone gunman opening fire at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center earlier this afternoon.
Seven victims were found dead the scene, emergency personnel confirmed, with another nine victims taken to the hospital. Emergency personnel confirmed the two of the nine victims died at the hospital, with three others in critical condition and four victims in stable condition.
Officials have yet to release information on the deceased suspect.
At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, an Allen Police Department officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets, according to a statement posted on social media by the City of Allen.
The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel.
A multi-agency response helped secure the mall, per the city statement. There is no longer an active threat.
"We are all saddened by this tragic event today, " said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey.
Harvey said it is believed the shooter acted alone, and that authorities are asking for the public's help and requests that they call 1-800-CALLFBI with any information about the incident. Harvey said this is still an active investigation.
Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach, who represents the city of Allen, said a community vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, at Cottonwood Baptist Church, located at 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway.
"Today is a tragic day of the city of Allen, our citizens, and our visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets," Allen Mayor Ken Falk said.
REPORTED EARLIER…
Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department, according to the city. A multi-agency response helped secure the mall, per the city statement. There is no longer an active threat, and a reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard.
The Collin County sheriff confirmed with WFAA earlier that there were multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also said the shooter is dead at the scene, according to WFAA.
The Associated Press reports that a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and began shooting people and killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Witnesses who were at the Allen Premium Outlets told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children. Dashcam video that circulated online showed a gunman step out of a vehicle outside the mall and immediately start shooting at people on the sidewalk, the AP reports. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.
The Associated Press reported that a crowd of hundreds of people who had been shopping stood outside, across the street from the mall, Saturday evening. Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.
Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.
“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton told the Associated Press.
People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he told the AP. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby.
Once outside, Payton saw bodies.
“I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he told the Associated. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said.
“It broke me when I walked out to see that,” he told the AP.
The department stated on social media at 4:22 p.m. May 6, "Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update."
Congressman Keith Self, who represents the Collin County-based U.S. House District 3, posted a statement at 5:18 p.m.
"We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today," Self stated. "Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene. This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues."
At approximately 5:45 p.m., Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement.
“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott stated. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement just after 6 p.m..
“Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen," Patrick stated. "Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the department said.
This story is being updated with more information as it becomes available.
