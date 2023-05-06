Emergency personnel confirmed during a press briefing at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, that nine people have died as the result of a lone gunman opening fire at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center earlier this afternoon.

Seven victims were found dead the scene, emergency personnel confirmed, with another nine victims taken to the hospital. Emergency personnel confirmed the two of the nine victims died at the hospital, with three others in critical condition and four victims in stable condition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments