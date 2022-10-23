Allen community members are invited to the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church for fall festivities from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event will feature several family-friendly activities, including food for purchase, bounce houses, games and candy.
Allen Americans face off with Wichita Thunder
The Allen Americans will start the 2022-23 season with a home series against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets are available for purchase at the CUTX Event Center Box Office or at allenamericans.com/tickets.
Trunk or Treat
The First United Methodist Church in Allen will host a trunk or treat and fall festival from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Hay rides, inflatables, candy, food and other activities will be available.
Spooktacular Creations
Children aged five and up are invited to the Allen Public Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 to create Halloween-themed crafts. The event is open to all children and is limited to 48 spots.
Ala Amerikapurramuloo with S.S. Thaman
The Credit Union of Texas Event Center will host DFW’s biggest Telugu music festival with renowned Music Director S.S. Thaman at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets can be found at visitallentexas.com.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.