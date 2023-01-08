Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Jan. 8
Bluegrass at the Allen Public Library
Ready for an unforgettable knee-slapping bluegrass experience? Then come to the Allen Public Library’s annual Bluegrass Festival that will feature Ioni Creek. The event is hosted at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 13, in the Allen Public Library auditorium. This is a free event and will be web casted on ACTV.org by clicking on the WATCH button.
Ioni Creek is a local group of bluegrass folk, classical and country musicians, united by a passion to express their talent and musical experience to enjoy bluegrass music together. Primary band influences are Kentucky Thunder, Doyle Lawson and authentic bluegrass music from the front porches of the Arkansas Ozarks. Ioni Creek has performed at Waters Creek, House of Blues in Dallas, The Union Gospel Mission Dallas and Senior Centers. Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the concert is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.
A magically musical experience
Join the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra at a musical celebration of pop culture magic and the 25th Anniversary of JK Rowling’s’ first Harry Potter book!
The evening will feature a family friendly collection of music inspired by wizards, witches, and magic! Highlights include music from the Harry Potter movies, "The Wizard of Oz," "Lord of the Rings," and "The Chronicles of Narnia," as well as favorite classical works like "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" and "The Firebird."
Family comedy night
Come out to the HUB in Allen for a night of family fun as comedians take the stage.
Show times start at 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
Visit the Allen Heritage Village during its monthly Open House.
On the third Sunday of each month, the guild takes visitors on a journey through time as they highlight the history of the Allen community. Visitors can arrange a tour by calling (972) 740-8017.
Evening yoga
Join Allen’s First United Methodist Church at 601 S Greenville Ave for weekly evening yoga classes.
Chair yoga classes begin at 10:50 a.m. Monday, and yoga flow classes begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
