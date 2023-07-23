Here are five things to do in Allen the week of July 23:
LED show at the Allen Public Library
Recommended for ages 5 and up, families have an opportunity to see a show of jugglers and awe-inspiring moves with LED lights organized by David Slick from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdya, July 26 in the civic auditorium. Limited to 287 people at each show. Tickets will be available 30 minutes before the program begins at the Children's Desk.
Operation Sunshine Outdoor Challenge Week 5
Allen Parks and Recreation has activities for residents all summer long. These weekly scavenger-style prompts are designed to inspire exploration and outdoor adventure with activities available this summer throughout Allen.
Back to School Skate at the Allen Community Ice Rink
Join the Credit Union of Texas Center for a "Back to School" Open Skate at the Allen Community Ice Rink from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
New and experienced skaters are invited. Those who donate school supplies will get a free skate rental. Available items include spiral notebooks, wide-ruled notebook paper, folders with brads and pockets, one- or two-inch 3-ring binders, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, pink erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, no. 2 Pencils, crayons, facial tissue, scissors, 4 x 6 Index cards, colored construction paper, manila paper, map pencils, black and blue pens, washable markers, dry erase markers, pencil boxes or bags, watercolors, composition books and new backpacks.
Third Monday Trade Days at Southfork Ranch
Third Monday Trade days is a monthly event featuring over 300 different booths. Local artisans selling and showing their goods. Hand Crafted items such as jewelry, furniture, candles, charcuterie boards, etc. Food vendors, antiques, axe throwing, blacksmith, a psychic, entertainment and so much more.
The event will have a $5 cash entry fee and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23.
Live music at the HUB
Local musician Ryan Glenn will take the stage at The HUB on Wednesday, July 26 for free live show from 7-9 p.m. No tickets required. Just walk on in and enjoy the show! Glenn leads an americana group from Denton that brings a blend of rockabilly, Texas blues and country. The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Rd.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
