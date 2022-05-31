Details surrounding the 2022 Market Street Allen USA Celebration have surfaced.
The event, scheduled at Celebration Park on June 25, will be headlined by Professor D, a Dallas-based cover band with horn and rhythm sections that stylistically gravitates towards soul, R&B, funk, disco and pop. The Dallas lineup of The Spazmatics, an '80s new wave chain band, opens.
Between these sets, the National Anthem will be sung by Dallas Sidekicks dancer Gabi Mantecon, and a military salute will be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team.
A fireworks finale will follow Professor D's set at 9:30 p.m. and bookend the night's Independence Day festivities.
Prior Allen USA events have been headlined by acts such as Survivor (the band behind "Eye of the Tiger"), Arlington-based acapella pop group and "The Sing-Off" alumni Pentatonix, former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, '90s alternative rock band Gin Blossoms and more.
This will be the second Allen USA event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, the city's staple Fourth of July celebration event drew crowds ranging from 80,000-100,000 people.
Since 1995, the event has taken place on the last Saturday of June to reduce competition with other local Independence Day events.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
