The Allen Community Band (ACB), under the direction of Craig Logan, concludes its eighth season with its spring concert on Sunday, May 22 in the Lowery Ninth Grade Center Auditorium.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and downbeat is at 3 p.m.
The Allen Community will honor those that have fallen in accordance with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday by opening the concert with "Reveille" – probably one of the best known bugle calls in the world and one that any veteran has heard time after time.
Following "Reveille," the band will perform "Hymn to the Fallen" from "Saving Private Ryan."
John Williams, one of America’s best known composers wrote this about Hymn… it will "stand the test of time and honor forever the fallen of this war (WWII) and possibly all wars."
The Allen Community Bank will next honor the courageous citizens of Ukraine in their current conflict with "The Prayer For Ukraine."
Performed by the Horn Choir, led by Trent Ballew, with music provided by member Candy George, "Prayer" is a fitting musical tribute to all who cherish their freedom, not just those in Ukraine.
"Pentland Hills," a very lively Scottish March, leads off the next section of the concert. It is one of the most popular compositions by Major James H. Howe, one of Britain’s most respected and decorated Military Band Leaders.
"Slava," by Leonard Bernstein, follows with its always changing meters, entertaining solos, and unusual combinations of instruments. It is one of Bernstein’s most performed and enjoyable selections.
"Second Suite in F for Military Band" by Gustav Holst is one of his most popular compositions. The four movement Suite is based entirely on folk songs and dance melodies. The entire band, along with several soloists, is showcased throughout.
"Festivo," by Czech-American composer, Vaclav Nelhybel follows. The clock will measure only five or so minutes, but a timeless amount of driving energy describes this explosion of sonorities. "Festivo" is an overture-type composition in which the woodwinds and the brass are constantly confronting each other like two antagonists in a dramatic scene. The resulting percussive concept of wind performance, which is prevalent in twentieth-century music, provides a striking impact for the performer and listener.
Concluding the concert, the band will perform John Phillip Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever."
This is perhaps the most well-known American march in the world and is the traditional closing selection of each season.
The Allen Community Band, a 501c3 organization founded in 2013, consists of 70 members from Allen and surrounding communities. All have experience playing in band and enjoy performing band music on a regular basis. The band has an open instrumentation policy and all skill levels are invited to join. For more information on the Allen Community Band, contact Craig Logan, Director, at CraigL@allencommunityband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.